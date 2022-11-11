Read full article on original website
Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
Giving more than a turkey: Syracuse student-athletes host turkey giveaway at Tops on Jefferson Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — They say giving is the best present of all. “We felt like it was kind of our obligation, as athletes here at Syracuse University. We have that privilege to do that,” Syracuse track and field runner Emanuel Joseph said. It’s why student athletes from Syracuse...
Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
Jail staff ignored warning signs before woman hanged herself in Justice Center cell, family says in lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Justice Center employees ignoring a woman’s deteriorating mental health led to her death by suicide in a jail cell last September, a lawsuit filed in federal court claims. Angela Peng, 27, was found unconscious and unresponsive after she was jailed for a probation...
Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
East Side ambush murder a case of revenge. But 2 men on trial say no evidence points to them
Syracuse, N.Y. — Someone wanted Anthony Perry dead. A figure decked out in black hunted down and murdered Perry, 36, as he walked his dog one Sunday morning near the busy East Side intersection of East Genesee Street and Salt Springs Road.
Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!
I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
Search underway for missing 6-year-old girl in Oswego County
Update: Missing Oswego County 6-year-old found walking along road around midnight. Cleveland, N.Y. — A search is underway Monday night for a missing 6-year-old, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said. Someone called 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report the girl missing from a home on Center Street in the village...
Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
NYS to Auction More than 1,300 Surplus Items from Decommissioned COVID-19 Care Facilities
New York State Office of General Services (OGS) commissioner, Jeanette Moy, announced on Sunday, Nov. 13, the State will sell more than 1,300 items of FEMA-supplied inventory from decommissioned COVID-19 alternate care facilities at two auctions taking place on consecutive days. The auctions will be held at the New York...
UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
Free turkeys handed out at Jefferson Avenue Tops nearly 6 months after mass shooting
It's not just members from WNY who have been moved by the Tops mass shooting. Students-athlete from Syracuse University felt compelled to show their support.
Rome woman allegedly used baseball bat in Steuben St. fight
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reported that a Rome woman has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly hitting someone with a baseball bat during a fight that took place on Steuben Street back on October 22nd, 2022. According to police on Thursday, October 22nd, officers...
