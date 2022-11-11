ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Syracuse.com

Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people

Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On November 10th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man was sentenced to almost three years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl. On Thursday, 26-year-old Daequon D. Perkins of Utica was sentenced...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
GOSHEN, IN
Shore News Network

Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!

I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome woman allegedly used baseball bat in Steuben St. fight

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reported that a Rome woman has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly hitting someone with a baseball bat during a fight that took place on Steuben Street back on October 22nd, 2022. According to police on Thursday, October 22nd, officers...
UTICA, NY

