ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Wellington Teen Is Missing, PBSO Seeks Information

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Police tell BocaNewsNow.com at 6:38 a.m. that Sutton was just located. Details to come. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public Sunday morning for help locating Caiden Sutton. Sutton, 16, was last seen Saturday night around […]
WELLINGTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County

Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole

Strong waves and high wind gusts took over the beach at the Palm Beach Shores Inlet as Hurricane Nicole approached the coast of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm surge flooded the entire roadway, even pouring into low-lying garage levels. Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill watched it all from her second-floor condo. "You...
PALM BEACH SHORES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Man shot at home; flown to hospital

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 75-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot at his residence late Friday, authorities said. Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident. “The man answered the door and was shot in the face,” Indian River...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends

For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy