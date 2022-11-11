Read full article on original website
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida
STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says what's believed to be a Native American burial ground was discovered on Chastain Beach.
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole Repairs
On November 10th, Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane. Although it weakened to a tropical storm shortly after landfall, the damage to roads, especially SR A1A was extensive.
Wellington Teen Is Missing, PBSO Seeks Information
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Police tell BocaNewsNow.com at 6:38 a.m. that Sutton was just located. Details to come. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public Sunday morning for help locating Caiden Sutton. Sutton, 16, was last seen Saturday night around […]
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County
Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole
Strong waves and high wind gusts took over the beach at the Palm Beach Shores Inlet as Hurricane Nicole approached the coast of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm surge flooded the entire roadway, even pouring into low-lying garage levels. Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill watched it all from her second-floor condo. "You...
First responders rescue couple, pets after boat breaks free during Nicole
First responders had a busy night as Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. Perhaps no situation was more precarious than the one that occurred in the Indian River Lagoon.
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
After 11 years of waiting, Army veteran receives Purple Heart in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. — United States Army veteran Timothy Glantz Jr., 32, was honored on Friday with a Purple Heart during Wellington’s Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. After 11 years of back and forth with the Army trying to resolve lost paperwork, Glantz stood in front of other...
Man shot at home; flown to hospital
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 75-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot at his residence late Friday, authorities said. Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident. “The man answered the door and was shot in the face,” Indian River...
Nicole by the numbers: how was your county impacted?
WPTV has been gathering information from authorities in our five-county viewing area to get a clearer picture of the impact Hurricane Nicole made from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.
Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends
For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads
Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.
Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday
David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
