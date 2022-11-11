ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Over 450 bags of drugs found during traffic stop in West Haven: PD

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
 2 days ago

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested in West Haven for possessing more than 300 bags of fentanyl and other drugs.

Police said on November 9, officers were in the area of Terrace Avenue and Glade Street for a stolen car investigation. Officers saw a car engaging in suspicious activity, and after a brief pursuit, a motor vehicle stop was executed.

Inside the car, officers located 330 bags of fentanyl, 112 bags of crack cocaine, and 22 bags of cocaine and fentanyl. Officers also located $2,890 in cash.

Police arrested Alexander Garcia and charged him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and several other drug-related offenses.

The total approximate weight of the suspected fentanyl seized was 4.43 ounces, with an estimated value of $8,350. The total approximate weight of the crack cocaine was 46.9 grams with an estimated street value of $2,240.

The approximate total weight of the cocaine and fentanyl was 10.6 grams with an estimated street value of $420.

Garcia was held on bond.

Ron Forster
2d ago

all those drugs, all that cash looks like a lot of time on the inside. while in there, just ask for Mr. Dover. I pretty sure his first name is Ben.

