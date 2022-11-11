ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

Plainfield girls soccer edged by Bacon in Class M tournament. What's next for the team?

By Jimmy Zanor, The Bulletin
 3 days ago

PLAINFIELD - Plainfield girls soccer coach Jon Zielinski knew his team’s matchup against Bacon Academy in the second round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class M tournament was going to hinge on one or two plays. The Panthers have had a knack of playing close tourney games, and Thursday afternoon’s All-Eastern Connecticut Conference affair fit the bill again.

No. 10 Bacon Academy made an early goal stand and eliminated No. 7 Plainfield, 1-0, at Plainfield High School.

“We really feel like we let one slip away,” Plainfield coach Jon Zielinski said. “Bacon’s a very talented team but we didn’t see a whole lot of ECC Division 2 teams this year. We didn't see each other during the regular season and I think we were able to hide a little bit. They may not have been ready for us.”

Bobcats junior Kayla Hall netted the game-winning goal in the 22nd minute. Hall pounced on a loose ball, got behind the Panthers defense and pushed a one-on-one shot with goalkeeper Serena Devine into the net.

Plainfield (12-5-2) outshot, out-cornered and put pressure on the Bobcats’ defense behind the play of forwards Angelina Giovanni, Keriana Heredia, Eiland Brockett, Morgan Yonush, Sophia Pearson, and Sophia Rodriguez the rest of the way but couldn’t muster the equalizer.

“Bacon got that lead and stacked that box and made it very difficult for us to get any high-quality opportunities,” Zielinski said. “And the ones we did get we just couldn't quite connect. We couldn’t quite finish.”

What It Means

It was the final game for Plainfield seniors Serena Devine, Eiland Brockett, Kandence Warner, Sophia Rodriguez, Angelina Giovanni, Hannah Irons, Abby Parenteau, and Julianna Gallow.

By The Numbers

Plainfield outshot Bacon, 4-2.

The Panthers had three corner kicks, while the Bobcats had one.

Both goalkeepers, Plainfield’s Serena Devine and Bacon’s Liz Glover, recorded one save.

They said it

“It was one of those could’ve, would’ve, should’ve moments,” Zielinski said. "They took advantage of their opportunities. They didn't have many but they got the one that mattered. I told my girls at the beginning of the game this was going to be a matter of one play. And it turned out to be a matter of one play.”

What’s next

Bacon Academy advanced to the Class M quarterfinals. The No. 10 Bobcats (12-3-3) host No. 31 Lewis Mills (8-9-1).

It was another terrific season for Plainfield, which reached the ECC tournament finals for the fifth time in Zielinski’s tenure.

“We never get a chance to rebuild here,” said Zielinksi, who guided the Panthers to Class M championship appearances in 2018 and 2019. “We’ve got only 13 kids and we’re losing eight seniors. But we still have a lot of talent coming up.”

