ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Part-time deputy, 71, shot his hand during training

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzHT2_0j7SWTSz00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 71-year-old part-time Kent County sheriff’s deputy “accidentally shot himself in the hand” during training on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office indoor range while the man was conducting firearm training.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are considered minor.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Related
whtc.com

Holland Man Killed in Pickup-Mini Bike Collision

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – A 48-year-old Holland man lost his ilve in a two-vehicle Saturday evening crash involving a pick up truck and a mini-bike on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, the man was piloting the mini-bike in...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 killed in Muskegon Heights house fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One body was found dead after a home fire Saturday morning, says the Muskegon Heights Fire Department. The department says that fire crews were sent to Hoyt Street near East Broadway Avenue on Nov. 12 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house being on fire.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy