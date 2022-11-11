Part-time deputy, 71, shot his hand during training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 71-year-old part-time Kent County sheriff’s deputy “accidentally shot himself in the hand” during training on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office indoor range while the man was conducting firearm training.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are considered minor.

The shooting remains under investigation.

