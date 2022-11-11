Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop
A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
Laurel County woman arrested in connection to fatal wreck
A Laurel County woman has been indicted in connection to a fatal June crash.
somerset106.com
KSP Release Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash
The Kentucky State Police, London Post continue to investigate a fatal collision on West Highway 635 in the Since Hill area of Pulaski County. The crash happened Monday morning. Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi driven by 66-year-old Fred Haste JR. of Bethelridge, KY, was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA driven by 61-year-old Benjamin Durham III of Danville. Haste sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Durham was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Shane Bowling.
harlanenterprise.net
KSP identifies officer involved in Jessamine Co. shooting
Kentucky State Police at the Richmond Post released more information Monday about an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 22 in Jessamine County, including the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot. The KSP says officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Green Street regarding...
wtloam.com
Whitley County Man Charged With Murder In Louisville Multi-Vehicle Crash
A Whitley County man has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others. Police say 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license. According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a pickup that had been registered as stolen. Police said Manriquez was speeding east on Hill Street well over the 35 miles per hour speed limit. Manriquez allegedly ran a red light and hit five separate vehicles. A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed. Manriquez admitted to detectives that he had “ingested some ice.” Officials said the same information was told to paramedics and EMS workers as he was being taken to University Hospital. Manriquez was arrested and lodged in Metro Corrections.
wymt.com
Wayne County man facing charges following weekend assault
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges following a weekend assault that ended in a chase. On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sally Burnett Road. While they were heading to that call, police found out the suspect,...
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
q95fm.net
Somerset Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man from Somerset was arrested on Tuesday on multiple drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. Officers driving along KY-1247 are said to have spotted a black Lincoln driven by 35-year-old Justin Wilson, as it was crossing the center-line. A traffic stop was initiated and Wilson was given a field sobriety test.
somerset106.com
Police Investigating Following The Discovery Of A Body In Clay County
Manchester Police Dispatchers have confirmed that a dead body was found in Clay County on Saturday. The body was reportedly found near Paw Paw. They did not release any further details.
q95fm.net
Various Illegal Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop
A Danville man was arrested on Wednesday on multiple drug-related offenses. Narcotics detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were watching a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. At around 8:00 PM, detectives initiated a traffic stop after observing the suspect failing to signal at an intersection. 40-year-old Geovania...
fox56news.com
Nicholasville officer involved in shooting of LaDuke named
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police provided an update Monday on the death of Desman LaDuke. Police released the name of the Nicholasville police officer involved in the Oct. 22 shooting of 22-year-old LaDuke, after his family called the police to support LaDuke during a mental crisis.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
WKYT 27
Lawsuit filed in Desman LaDuke case
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, attorneys filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton on behalf of LaDuke’s estate. The lawsuit accuses Officer Horton of excessive force, assault and battery, negligence, and wrongful death. It also seeks punitive damages. Monday, Kentucky State Police identified Horton...
WKYT 27
Road reopens after serious Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Road is back open in Nicholasville after a serious crash. According to a Facebook post by the Nicholasville Police Department, US 27 near Elizabeth Drive was shut down around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a reconstruction team was investigating. They did not say how many...
wbiw.com
Officer conducts traffic stop and makes arrest
BEDFORD – A Kentucky woman was arrested early Friday, November 4th after a Bedford Police officer conducted a traffic stop for not having plates on a vehicle or a trailer. The vehicle was stopped at G and 16th streets and spoke to the male driver and his female passenger 31-year-old Tobi Grider, of Russell Springs, KY.
wymt.com
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
wymt.com
Child dies in Bell County house fire
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died in a house fire Sunday evening. The house fire happened in Middlesboro. Officials said the victim was a 10-year-old but did not release the name. We will update this story when more information is...
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
