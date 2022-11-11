Capcom has revealed a new type of control scheme for "Street Fighter 6," which aims to make it so even less skilled players like button-mashers can still do cool moves and win. As reported by Game Informer after a hands-on demo, the new control scheme is called Dynamic controls, a third option alongside Classic and Modern. The Dynamic controls allow players to use the face button to perform attacks, with the "Street Fighter 6" filling in the gaps so their on-screen character performs full combos and attacks. Since this control-scheme is viewed as more of an easy mode than just a different set of buttons, it is only available in local play, but that option should help fighting game newbies settle into the game and make the jump over to the new control schemes.

4 DAYS AGO