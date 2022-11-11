Read full article on original website
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Signalis?
Developed by rose-engine, indie adventure horror title "Signalis" harkens back to older narrative-driven games, as well as iconic IPs, such as "Resident Evil." With a tempting price tag of $19.99 — as well as availability on Xbox's Game Pass service — in addition to the fair share of critical acclaim it has received, "Signalis" could be an attractive product for gamers looking for a genre piece to sink their teeth into.
Does Among Us VR Allow Crossplay?
Despite its status as an indie title with a simple gameplay loop and modest visuals, "Among Us" — developed and self-published by Innersloth — became a huge hit in 2020 after many popular streamers flocked to it, creating a massive word-of-mouth promotion that led to huge player numbers. Capitalizing on this massive success, Innersloth offered an alternate experience by releasing "Among Us VR," a separate game that puts players in the shoes of their armless astronauts and gives them a more immersive first-person perspective.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Great Tusk And Iron Treads Explained
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have been games shrouded in mystery and hints since before they were announced. In fact, there were clues about the games that we all missed before Nintendo announced it, and later previews hid new Pokémon in plain sight for fans. Just over a week before the game's release date, Nintendo released a nearly four-minute video that featured the Paldea region and Ed Sheeran's song "Celestial." The video includes some clips about two specific monsters, and the official Pokémon website explained further.
Sonic Frontiers: How To Beat The First Boss, Giganto
"Sonic Frontiers" is finally here. This new entry into the "Sonic" series promised to usher in a new era of "Sonic," allowing players to harness the speed and agility of Sonic while exploring a massive open world. But "Sonic Frontiers" failed to satisfy many critics. Reviewers felt that although the open-world approach to the "Sonic" series is a step in the right direction, it could be better.
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Xbox Game Pass Gets One of Steam's Best Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers lucked out this week by getting another hit that just so happens to be one of Steam's best games from this year. That game is none other than Vampire Survivors, a roguelite game which costs next to nothing but is totally free now if you're already subscribed to one of Xbox's Game Pass subscriptions. The game was among many announced for releases in November and has now officially been added to the subscription service.
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
How Final Fantasy XIV Moved Final Fantasy Icon Hironobu Sakaguchi
For a "Final Fantasy" title to go from a complete flop to Square Enix's most profitable game is one thing — for it to have caught the attention of the series creator himself is another. That's right, "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is, apparently, an avid player of "Final Fantasy 14" — so avid, in fact, that he finished the main story from "A Realm Reborn" to "Shadowbringers" in just 34 days (via Twinfinite), and he has enthusiastically been keeping up with every update since.
Epic Games Store's First Free Games of November Are Now Available
Epic Games Store's first free for November are now available to download free of charge for one week. Between right now and next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users on PC can download two games for free. One of these two games is an action-adventure puzzle game while the other is a first-person shooter. And according to Metacritic, both games are pretty solid.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force: How To Quickly Earn Money
Money makes a JRPG world go round, and the expansive setting of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" is no exception. Known as Fol, this universal currency is used in the buying and selling of items as well as in the process of Item Creation (I.C.), making it impossible to get through the game without spending a substantial amount of it on gear upgrades and crafting materials.
Why Street Fighter 6 Will Be A Blessing For Button-Mashers
Capcom has revealed a new type of control scheme for "Street Fighter 6," which aims to make it so even less skilled players like button-mashers can still do cool moves and win. As reported by Game Informer after a hands-on demo, the new control scheme is called Dynamic controls, a third option alongside Classic and Modern. The Dynamic controls allow players to use the face button to perform attacks, with the "Street Fighter 6" filling in the gaps so their on-screen character performs full combos and attacks. Since this control-scheme is viewed as more of an easy mode than just a different set of buttons, it is only available in local play, but that option should help fighting game newbies settle into the game and make the jump over to the new control schemes.
Game Series That Dropped So Many Sequels They Killed The Fanbase
Plenty of people enjoy sequels. Maybe a show, movie, or game didn't tell a complete story, so the creators need a sequel to finish the narrative. Or maybe the team behind the product wants a second stab to improve their previous attempt. These are all good reasons to produce a sequel, but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing.
Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Created a VR Headset That Kills You If You Die in the Game
It’s an old trope in a lot of dumb sci-fi movies that involve virtual reality: you die in the game, you die in real life. In said movies, characters get trapped in a video game and must play for their lives. If their avatar perishes, so do they. Well,...
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
The Halo Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
"Halo" is a fan-favorite first-person shooter series best known for its revolutionary PvP multiplayer. But that's not to say its single-player and cooperative content isn't also beloved. Throughout the "Halo" series, players have battled through missions against the covenant as Master Chief, Noble 6, and even an ODST. Additionally, these campaigns have their fair share of variety — with different types of action, often including vehicle combat.
Fans Finally Know The Lobby Size Of Call Of Duty Warzone 2
The release date of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2" is approaching fast. The free-to-play sequel to 2020's "Warzone" promises to usher in a new era for the "Call of Duty" battle royale. "Warzone 2" will launch on November 16 with new gameplay innovations, a new map (Al Mazrah), an overhauled Gulag, and a battle pass. Additionally, gamers are getting a brand-new way to play the game via the new third-person mode. But with all these changes, some may have wondered how many other players they'll be going up against and what the lobby size would be like in "Call of Duty: Warzone 2."
