EXCLUSIVE: Tom Papa is taking his stand up back to Netflix. The comedian has set his second Netflix special – Tom Papa: What A Day! The show, which was filmed this fall at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, will premiere on December 12. The special will see Papa share the highs and lows of parenting, his reliance on modern technology, rescuing his pet pug, and how his marriage has evolved over time. It is directed by Greg Jacobs and exec produced by Papa, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson. It is Papa’s second Netflix special after You’re Doing Great!, which premiered at the beginning of...

21 MINUTES AGO