Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
stpetecatalyst.com

Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Tom Papa Sets Second Netflix Comedy Special

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Papa is taking his stand up back to Netflix. The comedian has set his second Netflix special – Tom Papa: What A Day! The show, which was filmed this fall at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, will premiere on December 12. The special will see Papa share the highs and lows of parenting, his reliance on modern technology, rescuing his pet pug, and how his marriage has evolved over time.  It is directed by Greg Jacobs and exec produced by Papa, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson. It is Papa’s second Netflix special after You’re Doing Great!, which premiered at the beginning of...
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg Is Still Texting Michelle Williams Family Photos Over a Year After ‘Fabelmans’

Michelle Williams is now part of Steven Spielberg’s family for real. The four-time Oscar-nominated actress revealed that “The Fabelmans” director Spielberg still sends her photos of his parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg, over a year after wrapping production on his autobiographical film. Williams plays Mitzi, based on Adler, while Paul Dano is Spielberg’s surrogate father as Burt Fabelman. “We’re still talking about his parents. We were just texting about his parents,” Williams said during the MoMA Contenders series panel post-screening. “I am still getting family photos, things I have never seen, and the archives and the memories and the love.” “The Fabelmans”...

