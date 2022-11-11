Where is Wilbur-by-the-Sea, site of so much destruction from Tropical Storm Nicole?

As Tropical Storm Nicole unleashed its destruction this week on the Volusia and Flagler coasts, some of the hard-hit sites were familiar beach destinations — Daytona Beach and Flagler Beach, among them — but tiny Wilbur-by-the-Sea is far from well known.

Until now.

At least seven beachfront homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed into the ocean on Thursday, with at least 25 others evacuated by Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies after being declared structurally unsafe.

“I have never seen anything like this,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. “It’s like we got hit with a bomb, like a bomb went off all over the peninsula. Swimming pools, washers, driers, hot tubs, dining room tables, it’s all in the ocean.”

The destruction attracted a horde of national media to a strip of homes in the 4100 block of South Atlantic Avenue putting an unlikely spotlight on Wilbur-by-the-Sea, a destination that most folks have never heard of.

Here’s an introduction:

What is Wilbur-by-the-Sea?

Wilbur-by-the-Sea is an unincorporated community in Volusia County. It’s one of the rare stretches along the Atlantic coast that doesn’t have a condominium or hotel. Instead, the area is characterized by beachfront homes.

Where is Wilbur-by-the-Sea?

The community is nestled between Daytona Beach Shores and Ponce Inlet, covering a four-mile circumference. It’s about seven miles south of Daytona Beach, and 2-1/2 miles away from the city of Port Orange. It’s most direct connection to the mainland is via the Dunlawton Avenue Bridge that leads from Atlantic Avenue to Port Orange.

Isn't that a compact area?

Yes, Wilbur-By-The-Sea represents the narrowest point on the entire peninsula, a distance of only 800 feet from the Atlantic Ocean to the Halifax River.

How tiny is Wilbur-by-the-Sea?

So tiny that its population or demographics aren’t even reported on the U.S. Census Bureau’s site that lists other unincorporated areas in Florida.

Nor does the Florida Bureau of Economic and Business Research offer any data on Wilbur-by-the-Sea. There is a population estimate listed as part of a Volusia County government report in 2006 that estimated 2,000 people at the time, a number that undoubtedly has grown.

Who is Wilbur?

That would be Jacob W. Wilbur, a Brookline, Massachusetts real estate dealer. He traveled in search of a place where he and a few New England friends might spend the winter away from the icy blasts across Boston Harbor.

After searching both coasts of Florida, Wilbur in 1912 bought 64 acres of land between the Atlantic Ocean and the Halifax River on the South Peninsula. He said he considered it “the loveliest in the state,” according to a history offered by the Wilbur Improvement Association, which represents the area.

In March 1913, a year after Wilbur’s purchase, Ernest Branch, a civil engineer who later became a resident, surveyed the area. Lots were then sold with the understanding no dwelling were to be built for less than 800 square feet and all were to be set back 15 feet from the street, according to the association’s history.

Was Wilbur popular?

Very much so, apparently.

Rubie Gould Cross was the first to suggest the name Wilbur-by-the-Sea, according to the association. Cross, who was Branch’s sister, wrote four poems about Wilbur. One poem, Wilbur-by-the-Sea, could be sung to the tune of “Jingle Bells,” and another, “Our Wilbur Home,” was set to the melody of “Home Sweet Home.”

How did the area develop in its early years?

In 1913, Wilbur built a pavilion by the edge of the Halifax River at the foot of Toronita Avenue to serve as office for the Wilbur Land Co.

It also included a barber shop, restroom and a meeting place for the residents of Wilbur-by-the-Sea named the Toronita Club. A wooden landing stage was added for the use of boats that embarked on fishing expeditions along the river.

Although there are no hotels in modern-day Wilbur, a 50-room hotel was built near the expanding community center in the area’s early days. Built on the northwest corner of what is now South Atlantic Avenue and Toronita Avenue, the hotel was named Toronita and became the community’s social hub.

The hotel’s guests included dignitaries such as the Gambles of Proctor and Gamble fame.

What happened to those buildings?

The original hotel burned in 1938, according to the association’s history. Other buildings in the community center also gradually fell into disrepair by the 1950s, including the Toronita Club.

In 1956, the Wilbur Improvement Association was incorporated and obtained a quick claim deed for the building from the three living trustees of the dissolved Wilbur Development Co. The building sustained yet more damage from several hurricanes in the 1960s.

In 1983, discussions began regarding the establishment of a building fund for restoration of the building.

After grant approval by the Volusia County Council and the Metropolitan Planning Organization, renovation of the historic 1,500 square-foot building started on Aug. 14, 2000. It’s completion was celebrated at a grand opening on Dec. 1, 2001.

The renovated Wilbur Boathouse became a popular spot for private celebrations such as weddings and receptions, bridal and baby showers, birthday celebrations, anniversaries, retirement events as well as community activities.

