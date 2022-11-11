Ocala-area home prices rise 1.8% in October, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Marion County home listed for $318,750 in October, up 1.8% from the previous month's $313,198, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in October was up about 15.9% from October 2021. Marion County's median home was 1,703 square feet for a listed price of $188 per square foot.

The Marion County market was busy, with a median 53 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 45 days on market. The market added 808 new home listings in October, compared with the 820 added in October 2021. The market ended the month with some 1,875 listings of homes for sale.

High interest rates are making mortgage payments more expensive. With prevailing mortgage rates and 20% down, the mortgage payment on Marion County's median home would cost $1,710 per month, not including insurance, closing fees, homeowner association dues or other costs, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis.

A month earlier, the median home mortgage would have cost $1,617. A year earlier, the median home mortgage would have cost $944.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on the local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

Across all of Florida, the median home price in October was $459,900, falling 1.1% from a month earlier. The median Florida home for sale had 1,732 square feet at list price of $266 per square foot.

Across the United States in October, the median home price was $425,000, down 0.5% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,876 square feet, listed at $218 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.