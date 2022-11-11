Read full article on original website
Tropical Rainstorm Develops over the Caribbean Sea, Heads Toward the Southeast United States
A tropical rainstorm developed over the Caribbean Sea and is projected to move toward the Southeast United States in the coming days. This is according to meteorologists, who initially forecasted a stormy weather pattern will allow the formation of the next named tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
UK weather: Alert issued for heavy rain as Met Office warns floods possible
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, with floods possible across many parts of the UK.The forecaster’s warning covers Tuesday from midnight to 1pm and could cause disruption to buses and rail transport.The Met Office said a band of rain will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Tuesday morning. “Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern England,” the forecaster...
Wind and Rain Warnings Have Been Issued as Storm Claudio Lingers in UK, With the First Snowfall Expected Next Week
Three yellow weather warnings are in effect today, with rain and wind expected to continue as Storm Claudio batters parts of the United Kingdom. The French storm brought plenty of wind and rain to the country on Tuesday, and the Met Office predicts more of the same. A yellow rain...
'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast
Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
Mississippi River Shipwreck Exposed by Drought as Water Levels Plummet
As of October 31, the water levels of the Mississippi River in Memphis are are at minus 8.2 feet.
Tropical Storm Martin Forms over the Atlantic Ocean, Joins Tropical Storm Lisa in the 2022 Season
Tropical Storm Martin formed over the open Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, November 1, joining Tropical Storm Lisa as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season remains active even if its end draws near by the end of the month. Both storms can affect some portions of the Caribbean region and even the...
Nigeria Has Been Hit by Devastating Floods, With Authorities Blaming Themselves in Part for the Devastation
Over the last week, Nigeria has been hit by devastating floods, with authorities blaming themselves in part for the devastation. At least 600 people have died across the West African nation, with the disaster affecting two-thirds of the states. Nigeria is flooding and the US blows hot and cold. Up...
Before-and-after photos show how the Mississippi River has dropped dramatically, choking a crucial shipping corridor
Satellite images show how drought has dried the banks of the Mississippi River, exposed new land, and made a walkway to an island.
Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels
A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
Major flash floods hit SE Australia
Widespread rain and thunderstorms hit large parts of southeastern Australia on November 12 and 13, 2022, producing major flash floods, stranding residents and damaging homes. This is Australia’s fourth major flooding this year. The highest rainfall totals on Saturday, November 12 were observed through South Australia, northern Victoria, and...
Florida, Gulf Coast see record freezing temperatures from cold front
Cold weather and snow are forecast across the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast regions through Friday as record warmth comes to an end over the Northwest.
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Severe weather set to impact the central U.S. Monday will bring risks of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.
Late-season Atlantic tropical activity could pose trouble for US, Caribbean
The tropical Atlantic is showing no signs of taking a long winter’s nap just yet. AccuWeather meteorologists say lingering tropical activity is forecast well into November in parts of the Atlantic as well as the Caribbean Sea. The chance that a system near Bermuda could become a tropical depression...
Atmospheric River to Blanket the Pacific Northwest, Gulf Coast System Weakens in the South [NWS]
Weather systems are lingering over several regions in the United States in recent days. While the Gulf Coast system is weakening over the South US, an atmospheric river is set to hit the Pacific Northwest and a Gulf of Alaska storm could affect the 49th state, according to US weather authorities.
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
Forecasters Predict Tropical Storm Lisa to Slam Gulf of Mexico Soon
As it becomes the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, it has been reported that Tropical Storm Lisa is predicted to make its way to parts of Central America later this week as potentially a hurricane. FOX Weather reports that Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the...
Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms
Severe weather is forecast across the Plains through Friday, bringing the possibility of hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Northwest will see snow.
Thinning Greenland ice sheet may mean more sea level rise: study
Part of Greenland's ice sheet is thinning further inland than previously believed, which will likely lead to greater sea level rise by the end of this century, a new study found Wednesday. The findings pertain to a northeast section of the giant ice block covering, but the trend is likely...
What Was the Worst Flood in U.S. History? A Look at This 1927 Disaster
Climate change has made flooding events occur more frequently, and when they do happen, they are often more severe. Recently, we’ve seen some terrible floods, but it’s not the worst of them. The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 is known as the worst flood in U.S. history. Over...
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
