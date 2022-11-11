The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, with floods possible across many parts of the UK.The forecaster’s warning covers Tuesday from midnight to 1pm and could cause disruption to buses and rail transport.The Met Office said a band of rain will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Tuesday morning. “Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern England,” the forecaster...

4 HOURS AGO