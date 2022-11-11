ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack during attempted home break-in, police say

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yW48w_0j7SW98w00

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged after a North Myrtle Beach woman died of a heart attack during an attempted home break-in in July, according to police.

Austin Thomas Jones, 40, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police were called on July 24 to the area of 20th Avenue South for a reported burglary, according to warrants obtained by News13. Officers determined Jones allegedly broke out a window at the home and was trying to enter.

Police said Jones was “grossly intoxicated” and had what was believed to be cocaine in plastic baggies that were found during a search, according to the warrant.

After the victim called 911, she went into cardiac arrest as police arrived and died a few days later at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to the warrant and police report.

The autopsy found the cause of death was “Acute Myocardial Infarction with a contributory condition of stress caused by the attempted home invasion,” according to the warrant.

Jones posted bond and was released from jail on Friday, according to online booking records.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 18

Teresa Eldred
2d ago

This is so sad and tragic...imagine being so afraid you have a heart attack. This man has sealed his fate...

Reply(10)
9
jamie knetzer
2d ago

Seriously Out on Bond🤔🤨😡These judges need to step up on Crime🤨😡

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in deadly Socastee-area shooting booked into jail

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted in connection with a deadly Socastee-area shooting was booked into jail Thursday. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, was wanted in connection with a shooting Sept. 22 on Bay Road in the Socastee area. Johnson is charged with murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property and […]
SOCASTEE, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were at the scene of a crash that involved utility lines in the Conway area early Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle at around 2:40 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital...
CONWAY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Detention officer fired after allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was terminated from her job as a detention officer for Brunswick County after she was charged with misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration on November 6. Amelia Apple, a 21-year-old resident of Ash, joined the sheriff’s office in June of...
WMBF

HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy