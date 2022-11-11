Pregnant Heather Rae Young celebrated her upcoming arrival with a winter wonderland-themed baby shower on Saturday. The “Selling Sunset” star cradled her baby bump in a floral dress while posting for party photos with her co-stars and some familiar faces from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” “Showered with love is an understatement 🤍,” Young, 35, gushed via Instagram on Sunday. “Yesterday was a special day — celebrating our baby boy … with my family and closest friends made my heart so full and happy 🥺,” she continued. The expectant Netflix personality called the event “perfection” and “exactly what [she] dreamed of.” She concluded,...

7 MINUTES AGO