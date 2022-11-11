GOP's Kelli Ward rants at Gov. Doug Ducey over election 'mess' and he answers, perfectly

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, who led an effort in the past to have Republican Gov. Doug Ducey censured, ranted Thursday about Arizona’s election “mess” (which isn’t actually a mess) and demanded that some type of action (whatever that means) be taken by Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

In a tweet Ward shrieked (if shrieking is possible in cyberspace):

“Where are @DougDucey & @GeneralBrnovich?

“They need to weigh in on this election mess! It is unacceptable that the AZSOS & Maricopa County election officials are slow walking the results. Why don’t they hold a press conference - Arizonans deserve to hear from them NOW!”

The truth of the matter is (And Ward knows this. It just doesn’t go along with the ranting.) most states are still counting ballots, even those who have declared winners long ago. The difference between them and Arizona is that our races are more competitive, the margins between candidates close and often changing, so it takes a longer time to determine who is the winner.

Responding with what's important

Common sense, logic and a desire to make sure that every vote is counted and that the numbers are accurate don’t fit Ward’s Trump-driven MAGA-playbook narrative that every election everywhere is filled with fraud, however.

So, Ward shrieks.

And she got her wish.

After nearly a day when nothing was heard from Ducey the governor issued a very strong press statement … about veterans.

The governor, in the waning months of his tenure, decided to act as a governor – not a political shill – and speak about something that actually matters: Honoring the men and woman who have served the country.

What America's veterans protected

His statement begins, "On this Veterans Day, Arizona recognizes the brave men and women who have honored their country with their selfless service.

“These patriots have defended our freedoms, our liberty and our democracy – something we as a nation practiced this week.”

It concludes in part, “So, on this Veterans Day, I encourage every Arizonan to find ways to give back to our veterans. Thank them for their sacrifices to preserve what we hold dear. Listen to their stories. Learn from their experiences.

“To all our veterans in Arizona and around the country — thank you.”

Yes.

Good on him.

Without saying so – or needing to say so – Ducey’s simple statement points out that the democracy our veterans swore to defend isn’t based on how quickly we count votes, but how accurately. On conduct, not conspiracies. On facts, not fantasies.

On country, not party.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com .

Gary Guadagnino
2d ago

Kelli Ward, sadly, doesn’t speak for normal republicans. She, like Trump, need to bow out and let the party move on. They are both hurting the republicans and don’t know or don’t show!

Bogart
2d ago

November 8th was a day to make your voice heard…November 11th was a day set aside for our veterans, let’s not forget.

Kay Clark
1d ago

Nobody has any reason to scream about a problem when they are a part of the problem.... Who is responsible for putting the fear of ballots being stolen out there? Who is responsible for siccing uniformed and armed militia members near the drop boxes? Kelli Ward was!!!! If I had gotten a mail-in ballot, I sure wouldn't take it to DeJoy mailbox as we k ow what he did to the mail and I sure wouldn't take it to a Dropbox. I would have waited for election day and taken it direct to a polling site convenient to me, even though it means it will take longer to process with signature verification and such. How many out there, think like I do? The GOP wants somebody to blame, they need to blame themselves.

