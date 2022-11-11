ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Coroner seeks public’s help to ID deceased woman found in Barstow

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division is seeking the public’s help in identifying a dead woman found in Barstow.

At approximately 11 a.m. on May 23, Coroner officials responded along with the California Highway Patrol to the report of a dead white woman who was discovered inside a tent in a transient camp.

The camp was in a ravine north of westbound Interstate 40 and approximately 1,000 feet west of the E. Main Street exit in Barstow.

No identification was found on or near the dead woman and attempts to identify her have been unsuccessful.

The woman stood approximately 5-feet 1-inch and weighed about 78 pounds. She had medium-length brown hair and brown eyes and wore a red T-shirt.

She had a past neck surgery as a cervical spine fusion locking plate was in her neck. An artist’s rendering of the deceased is included for public review.

Anyone with information about the deceased woman's identity is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Division at 909-387-2978.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or by leaving information online at wetip.com.

Phillip Tamara
2d ago

if she had a neck surgery done a hospital somewhere would have a DNA on her on file and if you look on the hardware in her neck it should have a serial number on it that can also be looked up and on file

Greg Dustin
2d ago

this picture resembles my friend that I haven't seen in several years by the name of Wendy Rodriguez she has a Facebook and I will be calling in the morning if not tonight see if they can possibly ID her and hopefully it's not her but I have to do what I can to help in case it's her

