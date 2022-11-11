ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Andretti Thrill Park reopens after Hurricane Nicole rips large hole in exterior wall

By Rick Neale, Florida Today
 3 days ago
As Hurricane Nicole's howling winds subsided, Andretti Thrill Park sales manager Daniela Rojas started receiving texts and messages showing a jagged hole in her workplace's entrance wall — spanning nearly two stories tall.

Pink insulation and metal stud framing stood exposed to the driving rain. Much of the wall's exterior layer had peeled away and tumbled to the ground in ragged tatters.

"Oh my God. I was like, 'So how is the inside, if the front looks like this?' " Rojas recalled.

Nicole's gusts inflicted roughly $100,000 in damages by tearing off the portion of wall surrounding the colorful Andretti Thrill Park entrance sign, which measures about 7 feet by 20 feet, said Eddie Hamann, managing member of Andretti Entertainment.

“We opened in Melbourne in December 1999. We have survived every hurricane, every storm, that was ever thrown at us — but Nicole finally did a little damage," he said.

Hamann said he dispatched an engineering team to the Babcock Street theme park on Thursday to inspect the gouged wall.

"The damage is not structural. It's cosmetic. The sign was heavy, and the wind was blowing behind it, sort of like a sail," Hamann said.

Andretti Thrill Park reopened to customers at 11 a.m. Friday. Wooden boards bolted across the exterior secured a large blue tarp — which would be big enough to encompass the roofs of many houses — covering the hole.

“We’ve been there since 1999. We’ve already served 13 million customers in Brevard County. And Brevard County was the foundation to build all the other indoor Andrettis," Hamann said.

The entertainment facility offers go-karts, arcade games, bumper boats, laser tag, batting cages and other attractions. The chain also operates parks in Orlando; Marietta and Buford in Georgia; and Dallas, Katy and San Antonio in Texas.

"Now, we’re building in Chandler, Arizona; Glendale, Arizona; Fort Worth, Texas; and Grand Prairie, Texas," Hamann said.

"And then, either under contract or with land purchases, (we plan) another 14 or 15 in the next three or four years. So eventually, there will be 25 stores," he said.

"And Melbourne, Florida, was the genesis of it all."

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

