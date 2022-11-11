ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal wreck on I-95 in Christiana closes interstate for 6 hours Friday morning

By Isabel Hughes, Delaware News Journal
 2 days ago

A two-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Friday left one person dead and the interstate closed for about six hours, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were called to I-95 south near Churchmans Road at about 12:45 a.m. for the wreck between a Nissan Sentra and a tractor-trailer-type truck.

On the scene, troopers determined the truck hit the Nissan, which was stopped in a center lane "for unknown reasons." The impact pushed the Nissan into the right lane, where it stopped. The driver of the truck pulled to the left shoulder, police said.

The 24-year-old driver of the Nissan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. Her 31-year-old passenger died on the scene.

The 53-year-old truck driver wasn't hurt, Delaware State Police said. The victim's name will be released once family is notified.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Fatal wreck on I-95 in Christiana closes interstate for 6 hours Friday morning

Valerie Derendinger
2d ago

People need to keep their eyes on the road at all times that means not looking at cell phones and looking 600 to 800 ft in front of you for any problems so you can try to avoid them.

Mizz Cortez
2d ago

It’s Deldots fault for putting the speed limit to 65 on 95 and people just don’t have time to see whats ahead especially if a car breaks down in the middle or even on the side of the road it’s sad how people don’t pay attention especially at night. Prays to the family 🙏🏼

