6 tips on how to make — and save —money quickly
Inflation is still high and dampening consumers' purchasing power. But if you need more money to pay the bills these days, here are some quick ways to raise cash. If you have a cash-back credit card, you may be able to redeem the cash as a statement credit, bank account deposit, check or gift card, depending on the issuer's rules.
5 Steps to Take to Save an Extra $5,000 in 2023
It's not impossible to save an extra $5,000 if you follow these steps.
How to Add $1,098 to Your Bank Account Before Christmas
There are all sorts of things people hope to give and receive during Christmas. But one of the best gifts you can give yourself is some extra room in your budget. The holidays are expensive, after all. How does an extra $1,098 in your savings account sound? Here’s how:
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Motley Fool
Will SNAP Food Benefits Increase in 2023?
One organization says families face a "looming hunger cliff." The SNAP emergency allotments could come to an end in every state next year. If food prices continue to rise, SNAP benefits won't go as far -- and neither will our dollars. President Biden's strategy to eradicate hunger may offer help...
The Average Social Security Check Will Climb $147 in 2023 -- but You May Not Keep It All
The federal government may want some of your benefit back.
AOL Corp
6 Social Security shakeups expected in the new year
Social Security will be seeing a lot of changes in 2023, many of them tied to the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. The new COLA will impact payments to Social Security beneficiaries, but it’s not the only change you will see in 2023. Social Security:...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
Business Insider
What credit score do you need to buy a car?
What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Worried About a 2023 Recession? 4 Things to Do in the Next 2 Months
There are steps you can take to gear up for an economic downturn.
Inflation is driving up Thanksgiving costs. Here are ways to save.
Inflation has made everything more expensive, including Thanksgiving. The meal this year is going to be the costliest ever — "without a doubt," said Emily Weinstein, food & cooking editor of The New York Times. Household items used to make some Thanksgiving staples are gobbling up more money. The...
How to Use Credit Cards Like the Rich and Smart
Don’t make the same mistake I did. I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!
Motley Fool
6 of the Best Costco Deals for November 2022
You may want to add these to your shopping list. Costco commonly offers discounts on a rotating basis. This month, you can find a range of items on sale, from household appliances to electronics. These days, a lot of people are spending more money than usual on essentials due to...
Suze Orman Says Couples Shouldn't Bank Together. Here's Why
There are certain aspects of your life you may want to keep separate. Some couples like to do everything together -- including banking. Going that route is a mistake you might regret. There are different types of couples you might encounter. Some are wrapped up in each other and do...
Want to Boost Your Retirement Savings in 2023? Here Are 3 Tips to Make That Happen.
Sticking to this advice could get you closer to your goals.
The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards
If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
