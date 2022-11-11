Madison County Schools Superintendent 1 of 9 to serve on American Heart Association council

Madison County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Seals has been selected to serve on the National Superintendent Council for the American Heart Association.

Seals is one of nine superintendents from throughout the nation joining the AHA on the council "to drive transformational impact aimed at improving the health and well-being of students, families, and educators," according to a press release by the AHA.

Seals said when students and adults are heart-healthy, they have the energy and strength to focus on their goals and work to achieve their dreams.

"Health and wellness are so important for us all, and introducing and developing those heart-healthy habits early in life sets students on a path to healthy lifestyles into adulthood," Seals said. "I am excited to join this council to work with other leaders in education from around our nation to strengthen health and wellness programs and initiatives.

"Our charge as school leaders is to prepare our K-12 students for success beyond high school, and a big part of that responsibility is developing students who know how to live heart-healthy lives and have established heart-healthy habits."

The Superintendent Council is an elite group of American Heart Association volunteers comprised of superintendents from a diverse mix of urban and rural public-school districts across the United States, the AHA said.

"Council members serve a two-year term, participating in nationwide stakeholder sessions and offering their individual and collective expertise to assist the American Heart Association in creating a culture of health in school systems and communities across the country," according to the AHA statement.

AHA council members will complement the work of other American Heart Association youth initiatives such as the in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, and the American Heart Association Leaders for a Resilient Generation National Council, while being committed to helping children achieve healthier and longer lives, AHA officials said.

“The American Heart Association is honored that Charlotte Seals agreed to bring her wisdom and experience to the Superintendent Council,” says Jennifer Hopping, AHA executive director. “She is a resolute community volunteer and is an excellent superintendent.”

Hopping, the executive director of AHA said she is pleased to have Seals join the team with her expertise and wisdom.

Seals said volunteering in the community is something that has always been a very important part of her life and something she feels is important for faculty and students as well.

"Involvement in non-profit organizations really strengthens the whole community, and partnering with the community is an important aspect of our school district’s strategic plan," Seals said. "I believe I was chosen because as a career educator and now school district leader, I understand the critical role of health and wellness in developing our children to be their best and live up to their incredible potential.

"I look forward to working on initiatives to increase awareness of and commitment to heart health for the next generation to live long and fulfilling lives."

2022-2023 American Heart Association Superintendent Council members:

Chris Allen, Ph.D., Marble Falls Independent School District, Marble Falls, Texas

Jeffrey Bearden, Ph.D., Forsyth County Schools, Cummings, Georgia

Vivian Ekchian, Ph.D., Glendale Unified School District, Glendale, California

Sharonica Hardin-Bartley, Ph.D., University City School District, University City, Missouri

Roland Hernandez, Ph.D., Corpus Christi Independent School District, Corpus Christi, Texas

Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City School District, Niagara Falls, New York

Matt Pearce, Ph.D., Republic School District, Republic, Missouri

Charlotte Seals, Madison County Schools, Ridgeland, Mississippi

Aaron Spence, Ph.D., Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Kristi Wilson, Ph.D., Buckeye Elementary School District, Buckeye, Arizona

