Oklahoma vs. West Virginia predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: FS1 network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Oklahoma comes into the game as 8 point favorites to defeat West Virginia, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 68 points

Moneyline: Oklahoma -333, West Virginia + 240

FPI prediction: Oklahoma has the 58.5 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to a 41.5 percent shot for West Virginia, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Oklahoma will defeat West Virginia, 36-29, but fail to cover the spread. West Virginia +8

What you need to know

Oklahoma. Sooner fans expected a little more in Brent Venables' first season leading the program, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which has been a major concern up to now. OU is out of the Big 12 title chase, but Dillon Gabriel is tied for second in the league with 16 touchdown passes, and he's aided by Eric Gray, the running back who has run for 100 yards in three straight games and is 98 yards away from eclipsing 1,000 yards on the year.

West Virginia. The addition of transfer quarterback JT Daniels hasn't boosted this offense as much as it should have as the Mountaineers place second-to-last in the Big 12 in total offensive production, and Daniels has passed for 5 TDs and 6 INT in his last four games. West Virginia's secondary has been slowed down by injuries and it's giving up 40 points on average in the last month.

