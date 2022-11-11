ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin DOT has redone the Milwaukee west I-94 study. Plans remain to widen it from 6 to 8 lanes.

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

Interstate 94 on Milwaukee's west side should be expanded from six lanes to eight lanes, according to a new study from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation — a conclusion that opponents hope will not obtain final federal approval.

The project would widen I-94 between 16th and 70th streets.

The $1.2 billion (in 2021 dollars) project, which would feature other changes, is needed to reduce congestion and improve safety, according to the DOT.

That includes providing a reliable link within the state's freeway system for trucks that haul freight throughout Wisconsin and other states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQKUd_0j7SVu4H00

But opponents say the 60-year-old stretch of freeway can be rebuilt and made safer without the additional lanes — which they say aren't justified based on DOT's traffic counts and projections. The agency's cost estimates for that alternative range from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion.

People opposing the expansion say the project's benefits favor suburban commuters over Black people living near the freeway — many of whom don't own cars. They also say there should be a bigger focus on public transit and protected bike lanes to reduce auto emissions that add to global warming.

The I-94 expansion project was first proposed by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.

It received federal approval to pay most of its costs. But Walker in 2017 dropped the project because the state didn't have a way to fund its share.

Since then, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans who control the Legislature have added money for road projects by raising vehicle title and registration fees.

Evers, who defeated Walker in 2018 and on Tuesday won a second four-year term, in 2020 announced plans to revive the expansion project.

The plan was to again seek federal approval using the project's initial environmental impact statement. State officials were hoping to get that approval by the end of last year.

But DOT announced in April 2021 that it would conduct a supplemental environmental impact statement to better assess traffic pattern changes tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, receive more public input and ensure the project's racial equity.

That announcement gave opponents hope that a new study would result in a plan to rebuild I-94 within its current six lanes.

Friday's announcement means the opposition will now likely shift to attempts to stop the project from obtaining final Federal Highway Administration approval.

Concerns about racial equity, as well as an expanded freeway's impact on climate change, could provide a means of stopping I-94's widening, say opponents — who note President Joe Biden's administration is pursuing such policies.

The FHA has concurred with the new study, a DOT representative told the Journal Sentinel. But the federal agency will need to issue a final approval, after public hearings, before DOT can pursue final project design.

There will be "extensive comments" submitted to DOT and FHA challenging the proposal, said Dennis Grzezinski, an attorney for the opponents.

Freeway expansion expected to begin in 2025

Depending on final approvals and funding, construction to rebuild and widen I-94 is currently expected to begin in 2025, according to DOT.

The revised plan has reduced some of its impact with "smaller infrastructure footprints and less real estate acquisition," according to the DOT statement.

That includes one residential relocation, instead of eight such relocations in the 2016 plan; six commercial relocations, reduced from 11, and 42 to 49 acres of new right-of-way required, reduced from 73 acres, according to the new DOT study.

More: 9 Wauwatosa businesses say the city has wrongfully charged them for a road project. They're suing the city for $62,500.

DOT also previously announced plans to replace the Stadium Interchange with a diverging diamond interchange.

Such interchanges feature traffic patterns with vehicles driving on the opposite side of the road, in a weaving pattern, with the use of traffic signals, for a short period of time. They are smaller and less expensive than traditional interchanges.

The DOT's plans also call for modernizing the Hawley Road, 35th Street and 25th/27th Street interchanges, improving bicycle and pedestrian accommodations across I-94 and connecting the Hank Aaron State Trail with the Oak Leaf Trail, and increasing safety and efficiency on adjacent east-west roads by reducing their traffic volumes.

"We placed a high priority on public involvement during the I-94 East-West reevaluation which resulted in significant changes to the previous proposal, and we remain committed to working with stakeholders to minimize any impacts to the community," DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement.

The revised plan drew support from I-94 East-West Econ Connect, a coalition that includes such groups as Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Near West Side Partners and Engineers Local 139.

The project "will pay dividends for decades with a reduction in congestion-related traffic accidents and a corridor ready to keep up with the region’s bright future,” said Corey Zetts, executive director of the Menomonee Valley Partners, a coalition member.

Also supporting the plan: the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, which represents road builders.

Opponents include Ald. Michael Murphy and Ald. Robert Bauman, whose west side and near west side districts run along the I-94 stretch that is to be widened. Traffic counts don't justify the expansion, they said.

"We have heard time and time again that residents want to see valuable public dollars allocated to the repair of existing local roads, other critical local transportation infrastructure, and enhanced public transit," Murphy and Bauman said in a statement.

Also opposing I-94's expansion is the Coalition for More Responsible Transportation, which includes faith-based, public interest, social justice, public health, environmental and transportation advocacy groups.

There are two public hearings for people to review and provide input on the updated DOT proposal.

They will be on Dec. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m., at  Wisconsin State Fair Park's Tommy Thompson Youth Center, Gate No. 5, 640 S. 84 th St., with bus access via Milwaukee County Transit Service's Route 33, and on Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Marquette University High School (enter from the Michigan Street parking lot), 3401 W. Wisconsin Ave., with bus access via MCTS Routes 35, 30 and Gold Line.

Meanwhile, DOT continues to study the future of the Stadium Freeway's portion north of I-94. That could result in a proposal to replace the freeway spur between Wisconsin and Lisbon avenues with an at-grade boulevard — something favored by urbanists and environmentalists.

Also, there's a growing campaign to persuade DOT to replace a portion of I-794 with a surface boulevard running on downtown Milwaukee's southern edge. Supporters say that would allow development of 32.5 acres that now lie fallow beneath the elevated I-794 between the Hoan Bridge and North Sixth Street.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin DOT has redone the Milwaukee west I-94 study. Plans remain to widen it from 6 to 8 lanes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
wtmj.com

Preferred Alternative plan announced for I 94 East-West Corridor

A proposal has been set as the process of reconstructing the I-94 East-West corridor begins to take shape. On Friday the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Highway Administration announced a preferred alternative for reconstruction between 70th Street and 16th Street. The DOT says the proposal “improves safety, replaces aging infrastructure, and reduces congestion on the nearly 60-year-old highway.”​​
royalpurplenews.com

Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!

With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
WHITEWATER, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin's new wolf management plan nixes a statewide population goal

Wisconsin wildlife regulators are shifting away from a statewide wolf population goal in favor of managing animals locally within the state’s six wolf hunting zones under a draft plan released Thursday. The plan is being met with support by conservation and environmental groups while some lawmakers and hunting groups...
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SISTER BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Public Invited to Talk About Proposed Highway 57 Project

The Department of Transportation has proposed an improvement project on Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, and the public is invited to voice their comments on it next week. The project will improve the section of the highway between Waldo and Highway 32 near Millhome. The full details of the project...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Flight For Life opens new base of operations in Hartford

HARTFORD — Flight For Life moved into their new northern base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday, “We’ve obviously already served in Washington County for the past 38 years from different locations, whether it was Fond du Lac or Waukesha,” said Flight For Life Public Information Officer Scott Rinzel. “The move to Hartford really allows us to get closer to the communities that are really utilizing our service.”
HARTFORD, WI
wgtd.org

Kenosha County Residents Asked to Test Internet Speed

Data collected from the speed test will be used to position the County for investment in broadband infrastructure, said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “Kenosha County residents need affordable, quick and efficient access to the internet,” said Kerkman. “By taking the speed test, residents can help the County attract necessary investments for our broadband infrastructure.”
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy