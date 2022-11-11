Investigation continues in Hattiesburg double homicide. Here's the latest

A fourth suspect in a double homicide in Hattiesburg was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Twenty-year-old Malik Moore of Hattiesburg was taken into custody by Hattiesburg Police with assistance from Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident, which occurred Nov. 2 on the 100 block of West Fifth Street, left two people dead and three injured. Police say an argument turned into a fistfight which escalated into multiple people shooting guns.

Moore is the fourth suspect charged in the shooting. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail. His bond has not been set.

Others charged in the double homicide include:

Twenty-year-old Justin Williams of Hattiesburg. He was charged Friday with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. He remains in Forrest County Jail in lieu of more than $1 million bond.

Nineteen-year-old Jordan Willis of Hattiesburg. He turned himself in to police on Monday. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection with the incident. On Wednesday, Hattiesburg police charged Willis with five additional crimes: two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. He remains in Forrest County Jail in lieu of $475,000 bond.

A 16-year-old male from Hattiesburg was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder, and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

Hattiesburg police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting or anyone who may have been involved to call police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

