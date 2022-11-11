Conservative legal group gives standing ovation to Alito

FILE – Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court’s landmark abortion cases. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

A conservative audience on Thursday gave Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, the author of the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, a standing ovation after he gave remarks to lawyers and law students.

“Boy, is your work needed today,” Alito told the audience, according to NBC News.

The Dobbs v. Jackson author was accompanied by fellow Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom concurred with his decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Alito received a second standing ovation when his ruling on Dobbs was mentioned by a different speaker at the event held by the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group.

“The Dobbs decision will forever be an indelible part of Justice Alito’s legacy,” said Steven Markham, the founder of the society’s D.C. chapter.

“I don’t know of any decision, on any court, by any judge, of which that judge could be more proud of that legacy.”

In her remarks, Barrett told the audience that it was nice to hear “noise not made by protesters outside my house,” adding that she had “benefited immensely” from the work of the Federalist Society.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) also attended the event, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of the conservative legal society.

In this week’s midterm elections, many highlighted abortion rights as an issue that motivated Democrats to go to the polls. While Republicans remain favored to win the House, Democrats have won a series of hotly-contested races and are still hopeful of retaining the Senate majority.