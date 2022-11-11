ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin Scioto football team shows moxie in up-and-down season

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Although he was disappointed with his team’s record, Dublin Scioto football coach Karl Johnson was pleased with the resiliency his players showed.

After a 0-4 start, the Irish won four of their final six regular-season games before losing 33-17 to second-seeded Uniontown Lake in the first round of the Division II, Region 7 playoffs Oct. 28 to finish 4-7 overall.

Despite being the No. 15 seed, Scioto led 14-13 after three quarters before the Blue Streaks took control in the fourth.

Four of the seven losses were by seven points or fewer, including a 35-28 overtime setback to Grove City in the opener Aug. 19.

“When you look at the season, we came out and played hard every week,” Johnson said. “Our margin of error was small and those first four weeks were tough, but we played in every single one of them and had opportunities to win every single one of them. Losing the games was tough. It was a hard stretch of the season, but the kids grew a lot during that time.”

Johnson called a 17-3 win over Worthington Kilbourne on Sept. 16 in the annual Battle of Hard Road a highlight of the season. The Irish lead the series 18-13.

Scioto went 4-3 in the OCC-Capital Division to tie Canal Winchester and Delaware for third behind champion Westerville South (7-0).

Johnson was pleased with the progress of senior quarterback Byson Arthur, who directed the team’s spread offense. Arthur completed 137 of 291 passes for 1,467 yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and also rushed for 435 yards and six touchdowns on 138 carries. He was honorable mention all-league.

Junior Nakoda Densel (RB/DB) led the team in rushing with 667 yards and three touchdowns on 132 carries, and senior Jerijah Moore (WR/DB) led in receiving with 22 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, senior Dayo Olobatuyi (RB/LB) led the team with 106.5 tackles, and other key players were Moore and juniors Jackson Waldrum (TE/LB), Kian O’Ryan (TE/LB), Israel Hernandez-Gomez (OL/DL) and Ahmed Tounkara (OL/DL).

Waldrum finished behind Olobatuyi with 77 tackles, followed by Moore (67), O’Ryan (62.5), Hernandez-Gomez (54) and Tounkara (44).

Moore, Olobatuyi, O’Ryan, and senior Ashton Wilson (TE/LB) were first-team all-league.

“We just came up short in some games, but we definitely got better throughout the season,” said Wilson, who also was second-team all-district. “We were able to click more. We had a more solid offense, a more thorough scheme where we found what worked.”

Wilson credits the coaches for also making him a better player.

“The coaches helped me progress as a player,” he said. “This past offseason was night and day. They helped me get smarter in the game and built my confidence, which I struggled with a lot last year. They’ve helped me with recruiting. They helped me grow as a player and get stronger and faster and where I feel a lot smarter and more confident.”

Hernandez-Gomez and seniors Drew Baughman (WR/DB), Ethan Shipps (K/P/OL/DL), Dylan Taynor (OL/DL) and Aaron Weeks (RB/DB) were second-team all-league, while Waldrum was special mention all-league.

Moore and Olobatuyi were second-team all-district, O’Ryan, Shipps and Taynor were special mention all-district and Weeks was honorable mention all-district.

Johnson credited the 22 seniors for their contributions to the program.

“We’re proud of their efforts,” he said. “I was pleased with how they came back each week and kept fighting to win. We had our backs against the wall all the time and they just kept trying their best to give themselves an opportunity to win.”

SCIOTO FOOTBALL

•Record: 4-7 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Westerville South (7-0), Big Walnut (5-2), Canal Winchester (4-3), Delaware (4-3), Scioto (4-3), Worthington Kilbourne (3-4), Westerville North (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Byson Arthur, Drew Baughman, Elliott Bennett, Ben Borack, Miles Bryant, Chris Chaffee, Mark Gaston, Landon Harris, Tanner Kish, Daniel Ko, Anthony Mazurenko, Jerijah Moore, Dare Olobatuyi, Dayo Olobatuyi, Caniko Saygan, Jake Schafer, Ethan Shipps, Dylan Taynor, Roman Velasquez, Aaron Weeks, Ashton Wilson and Ed Worthen

•Key returnees: Nakoda Densel, Israel Hernandez-Gomez, Kian O’Ryan, Ahmed To

•Postseason: Lost to Uniontown Lake 33-17 in first round of Division II, Region 7 playoffs

