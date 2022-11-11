‘If he kills you, I’ll kill him’ – veteran director and cast of heavy-hitters team up for western ‘Dead for a Dollar’ on Amazon, Apple TV

Read full article on original website
Related
'My best filmmaker friends were thrown under the bus': Steven Spielberg slams streaming giants who cashed in during Covid-19 lockdowns while movie were relegated to 'HBO Max'
Steven Spielberg has blasted streaming giants for 'throwing filmmakers under the bus' by releasing films straight away on their platforms. The iconic director, 75, slammed the move by Warner Bros in 2020 to male all of its releases in the following year available day-and-date on HBO Max. The Hollywood legend...
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week
The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
The English Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Amazon's Western Series
Amazon Prime's new Western series boasts a stellar ensemble in The English cast.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 9
Don't listen to me, I don't know what I'm talking about. After predicting that Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list would stay unchanged until the weekend, two new entries joined the list today, Wednesday, Nov. 9. In the eighth spot is the French crime film Overdose, and in the ninth spot is the fourth edition of Rihanna's extravagant fashion show Savage X Fenty Show, which was just released today. Of note is that these two new entries knocked The Boys off the Top 10 list for the first time in what seems like forever. Homelander isn't going to be happy about that.
Monster is coming back for two more seasons on Netflix
Following a record-breaking debut, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has spawned a new franchise for Netflix. On Monday, Netflix renewed the Monster anthology series, which will follow “other monstrous figures who have impacted society” in future installments. The new seasons will not focus on Jeffrey Dahmer.
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
AdWeek
Chris Rock to Make History as First Entertainer to Perform Live on Netflix
Will make history as the first entertainer to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live global streaming event. Rock’s comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details to come. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our...
George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ Series in Development at AMC
A TV adaptation of George Clooney’s 2005 broadcast-news drama “Good Night, and Good Luck” is in development at AMC, the network announced Thursday. A writers’ room has been opened, and in the event of pickup, the show will go straight to series for a six-episode first season. Emmy-winning “Succession” and “Better Call Saul” writer Jonathan Glatzer will serve as the showrunner, while Grant Heslov, who co-wrote the original film’s screenplay, is attached to direct the first episode.
18 New Holiday Movies to Stream in 2022
As the holidays make their annual arrival, a slew of new movies and seasonal specials will premiere throughout the coming months. From romantic feel-good films to classic adaptations and comedic segments, these upcoming motion pictures embody the festive and frosty times when spending time with loved ones or taking a much-needed vacation are priorities. Disney+, Netflix, Hallmark Channel and HBO Max are among the platforms that will debut original programming leading up to Christmas Day, whether in the form of animations such as Disney’s “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” or more action-oriented fare like Apple TV+’s “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3 on Apple TV+ Is Still as Funny and Smart as Ever
The gaming gang’s back for Mythic Quest’s third season. But this world is more spread out this time around. As Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) have started working on their new development studio, Rachel (Ashly Burch) and Dana (Imani Hakim) have branched off to pursue their passions. Life may look different, but antics and pointed corporate commentary still abound in this latest installment. MYTHIC QUEST: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: The screen is black as Poppy (Nicdao) says four fateful words: “And that is Hera.” The season then officially opens to an office of venture capitalists clapping as Poppy...
William Shatner Says Bitter ‘Star Trek’ Co-Stars Slam Him for ‘Publicity’: George Takei ‘Has Never Stopped Blackening My Name’
William Shatner spoke out against his “Star Trek” co-stars in a recent interview with The Times UK while promoting his book, “Boldly Go, Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.” Several “Star Trek” actors have criticized Shatner over the years, with the late Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols once telling Shatner the cast found him “cold and arrogant.” Shatner writes in the book that he was “horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realized it.” George Takei, who starred opposite Shatner’s Captain Kirk as Sulu, has criticized Shatner for decades, most recently by publicly mocking Shatner’s space flight on Jeff Bezos’...
Sacramento News & Review
Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.https://sacramento.newsreview.com
Comments / 0