ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Austin resident wins $1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize

Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize. The scratch ticket game 'Money' was purchased at the Elgin Country Store, located at 18810 Hwy 290 E. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | Why your heating bill could be higher this...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

The Black Makers Market happening at Republic Square makes local gift giving easier

As many Texans make their holiday shopping lists one place to pick up some great presents is at The Black Makers Market at Republic Square Park. Joining Chelsey Khan to chat about this organization are Lolita Rodriguez and Christina-Ante Woodson. The Black Makers Market is happening November 18, 2022 from...
CBS Austin

Professional advice for navigating Austin's dynamic real estate market

Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decision an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, we're turning to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for fall, winter, and beyond for our area and nationally. Joining us with more is Tracy Kasper, First Vice President, National Association of Realtors.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

GOATSgiving: Giant sculpture of Elon Musk as a goat, riding a rocket is coming to Austin

A giant GOAT sculpture is heading to Austin this weekend, with the ultimate journey to the Tesla Giga Factory as a gift to billionaire, Elon Musk. $EGT developer, Ashley Sansalone tells us, "We just put a goat on a rocket with him on it because I think that he's, he's the goat in his industry." The sculpture which features Elon's head on a goat body, straddling a rocket is the brainchild of cryptocurrency firm Elon Goat Token ($EGT).
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tesla Gigafactory workers allege wage theft, dangerous conditions

The Workers Defense Project held a press conference on Tuesday regarding allegations of labor and employment violations at the Tesla Gigafactory in Travis County. Today, the Austin staff attorney for Workers Defense said that some workers did not receive proper pay while they constructed the massive, billion-dollar factory. “Some workers...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Festive Fun Show: Operation Blue Santa celebrates 50th anniversary

This season synonymous with giving back, and our friends at Abacus are committed to the community the serve. This year they are supporting our Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, a cause near and dear to our hearts at CBS and Telemundo Austin. On top of that, we're celebrating the golden...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Festive Fun Show: Love and Boat takes your water adventure to new levels

If you're looking for a unique adventure this Fall season then we have the perfect outing for you! Whether you're looking for a fun and intimate date, or want to get together with friends or family, Love and Boat offers an amazing experience, and everything you need while out on the water, taking in the beauty of Lake Austin! Love and Boat launches from Jessica Hollis Park and you can make your reservation online or by giving them a call.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Madam Radar!

Madam Radar has been described as Fleetwood Mac meets The Eagles, but with this band's three lead singers and songwriters, fans will tell you that theirs is a completely unique sound. This band has shared stages with iconic local acts like Shinyribs, and Jackie Venson, and they were even hand-selected by Bon Jovi to open for them at The Moody Center!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID man found shot to death in NE Austin apartment bathroom

Police have identified the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, at a complex near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Officials break ground for I-35 expansion project as protesters oppose

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation broke ground on Tuesday for its I-35 Capital Express South Project. Officials say this will improve mobility which is much needed due to the rising population in Austin. But not everyone approves of this project. The segment of I-35 near SH...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD SWAT call to family disturbance ends with suspect in custody in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT situation in northeast Austin has ended peacefully after an armed barricaded suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night. APD says officers responded to a family disturbance call at the Vue at the Cameron apartment complex located at 7247 Cameron...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis DA looks at fed network to speed up investigations of gun violence

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County is stepping up efforts to reduce local gun violence, and technology to match guns with crimes is part of the plan. We traveled to the temple to see a demonstration of this high-tech crime-fighting tool. We found it housed in a huge RV that doubles as a mobile command center for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, better known as ATF.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

DPS: Three killed in west Bastrop County crash

Three people are dead after a traffic crash Monday evening in west Bastrop County, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety. It happened near the intersection of Hwy 21 and Voss Parkway, about three miles west of Hwy 71. DPS investigators say at around 3:10 p.m. a Ford...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Two killed, one injured in crash on U.S. 183

Austin — Breaking overnight out of southeast Austin, there's been a double fatality crash on northbound 183 just south of Ben White Boulevard and close to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Watch command says a car ran into the back of a tow truck, killing one person and pinning another in...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy