Vote Restores NJ Bear Hunt, Sets Its December 2022 Start Date
TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
The Stupid/Accurate Reason This Attraction Was Named NJ’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Tourist traps. Every state has them, including New Jersey. You know, those places that are built for the sole purpose of getting people from out of town to part ways with their hard-earned money as they spend their hard-earned money just being out of town. Those places where if you...
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 Anchor Benefit
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
Expert Rates New Jersey Pizza Best In America, Favorite Places Revealed
It's a huge honor, as well as an accurate statement, that New Jersey has the best pizza in America. We’ve lived under the shadow of the proverbial “New York pizza” our whole lives, but now we're finally getting our due. When Food & Wine Magazine declared that our State has the best pizza, an epic "pizza trail" was born and you need to hit it.
Just In Time For Thanksgiving! Free Food Distribution Event In Ventnor, NJ
It's really disheartening to have to bring up the harsh reality of severe food insecurity here in the Garden State this time of year. Nobody likes to think about people going hungry for the holidays. Unfortunately, it's happening all around us. Here's a few sad statistics for you. Did you...
Make Plans To Visit The Best Expensive Restaurant In New Jersey
We have all kinds of restaurants in New Jersey. From family style to fancy, there is no doubt the Garden State has it all. And when it comes to expensive restaurants, our best is one of the best in the whole country. Expensive is an interesting word when it comes...
That NJ Vegan Food Festival You’ve Been Waiting for Is Here
It’s time to step outside of your comfort zone and indulge in some of the finest vegan food NJ has to offer. The Meadowlands Expo Center will be hosting a Vegan Food Festival this weekend from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 13 and there will be endless vegan vendors that you can get to know.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
You’ve Seen These Signs in NJ for Years: Where They Go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
This Beer Was Chosen as the Highest Rated in New Jersey
There is no shortage of variety of beer in New Jersey. The Garden State is full of microbreweries and each has its own unique look and taste. VinePair did a deep dive into Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers to come up with the highest-rated beer in each state. They established...
Is it Legal to Tip New Jersey Postal Workers for the Holidays?
Here's the real answer to a question that gets asked every year. The holidays are coming up quickly! Tis the season to show some extra gratitude for the people who work so hard to take care of us. It's customary to give a larger tip than normal to people like your hair dresser, landscapers, and news carriers. Some people even show gratitude for gas pump attendants.
New Jersey, We Need A Win! Most Commonly Drawn Numbers For The Powerball Jackpot
The Powerball has been top of mind for everyone. That record setting jackpot had my family and I talking. We made it a game. Let's say you win the jackpot, all of the taxes are taken out, the legal process is complete and the money is now in your account and at your disposal. What is your first major purchase going to be?
Amazing Teacher in Lacey Township, NJ Won Big Through a Staples Contest
I love when we salute local teachers. The 2022 school year was an adjustment for school-aged kids, teachers, and parents. Thanks to staples connect for saluting and recognizing these amazing teachers throughout the country. We have one of these awesome teachers that have been awarded just this week, thanks to...
Deli Meats & Cheeses In New Jersey Could Make You Sick. Here’s Why
You are going to want to throw away all the deli meats and cheeses in your fridge right now. According to 6ABC.com, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak in six different states, including New Jersey. Other states that are involved in the listeria investigation include...
New Jersey’s All-Time Favorite Disney Princess Makes Perfect Sense
We're New Jersey. We have an opinion on everything. Even Disney princesses. Which one makes our hearts melt the most?. Kids grow up idolizing Disney princesses. They give us their beauty, yes, but also their strength. Disney princesses are most often strong female role models. They're trusting and brave and part of stories that have made us laugh and cry, but that we can never forget.
The 6 Most Entertaining Posts on New Jersey Facebook Group Sites
I love to read. As a kid I used to spend hours at the library each week, reading books and finding and checking out new ones. As I got a little older, I added newspapers to my repertoire. I was delivering newspapers as a kid, and quite often I'd read the front page as I walked through the neighborhood, delivering the news.
Police: Williamstown Man Facing Vehicle Theft, Gun Charges in Ventnor, NJ
A 22-year-old man from Williamstown is facing a long list of charges in Ventnor that allegedly involve a stolen vehicle, a gun, and running from police. This past Saturday morning, a resident of 5200 Boardwalk contacted the Ventnor City Police Department and reported that her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Regency Towers Condominiums.
Disgruntled Driver Reportedly Stepped onto Deptford, NJ School Bus to Confront Kids
Police in Deptford Twp. New Jersey are searching for a man who reportedly stepped onto a school bus full of students in an effort to confront them. The incident happened Monday, October 24th, according to 6abc.com. Surveillance video captured the man boarding the school vehicle just after 1:30 p.m. that...
