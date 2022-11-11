ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen to go into World Cup break in third place

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ft14v_0j7SUZpl00

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is determined to go into the mid-season break in third place in the cinch Premiership as his side bid to bounce back from a midweek defeat when they host Dundee United.

The Dons lost 2-1 at Livingston on Tuesday and face a side that beat them 4-0 last month.

But their home form has been a different story this season with five wins in six league matches and a further three League Cup wins to make it 30 goals scored in all competitions at Pittodrie.

Goodwin’s side retained third place ahead of Livingston on goal difference following their defeat in West Lothian and victory would assure them of staying there for five weeks at least.

“There’s a number of different incentives for the players,” he said. “Our home form has been exceptional all season and I’m delighted we have been able to give our home fans plenty of good football, plenty of goals to enjoy, and we have sent them home happy on pretty much every weekend this season. So we hope to do the same again.

“But we know it’s going to be an extremely difficult game. I don’t like to talk about revenge but obviously we didn’t give a good showing of ourselves at Tannadice. Take nothing away from Dundee United, their game plan was excellent. We couldn’t break them down and they hit us on the counter-attack a couple of times and that gave us a mountain to climb.

“But the biggest incentive for us is not trying to get one over on Dundee United, but making sure we win the game and maintain third position going into the World Cup break.

“Our objective before a ball was kicked, when we looked at the games before the World Cup, was to see if we could be in third place when that break comes around and in the League Cup semi-finals as well.

“So if we win on Saturday night then that will be our short-term objective achieved.

“But there is a hell of a lot of football to be played. I think Hearts will improve greatly once they get their full squad back together. Robbie Neilson has recruited really, really well and once they have a fully-fit squad no doubt they will mount a serious challenge. They are only a couple of points behind us and people are talking about them having a disappointing season.

“To close the gap on Celtic and Rangers was always going to be difficult but I think ourselves, Hearts, Hibs and possibly one or two others, St Mirren and Livingston, their target before a ball was kicked was to be in the top three or four spaces when the break came around.

“At the moment we are there but we have to win on Saturday to make sure we maintain that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Steven Hammell wants Motherwell to hit ground running after World Cup break

Steven Hammell is hopeful Motherwell can “gather momentum” following the World Cup break after heading into it on a positive note with a 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. The Fir Park side bounced back from Drey Wright’s 26th-minute opener to level with Blair Spittal’s deflected free-kick in first-half stoppage-time.
newschain

Scotland trio ruled out of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Turkey friendly

Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad has been hit by three withdrawals ahead of the friendly in Turkey this week. The Scottish Football Association announced on their official Twitter account that Che Adams, Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson were all out for the match in Diyarbakir on Wednesday. Southampton attacker Adams...
newschain

Jason Knight a doubt for Derby’s FA Cup replay against Torquay

Derby midfielder Jason Knight is a doubt for the FA Cup replay against Torquay. Knight has a slight ankle injury which he sustained in the Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool. Tom Barkhuizen is edging closer to a return following a hamstring problem. Defenders Curtis Davies and James Chester are not...
SkySports

Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
newschain

Marco Silva hopes Fulham players come back from World Cup in ideal condition

Marco Silva hopes all the Fulham players will return from the World Cup in an ideal physical condition to face the demands of the rest of the season. In the final match before the Premier League took a break for the tournament in Qatar, Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored a stoppage-time winner to earn the visitors a dramatic 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage.
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic. Rangers, VAR, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts, Barton

The VAR offside line drawn for Jota's disallowed Celtic goal at Fir Park looked like it was "drawn by a child", says former Scotland striker Kris Boyd, who thinks the new technology is a hindrance for officials. (Scottish Sun) Ange Postecoglou has managed to perform "a terrific juggling act" rotating...
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Liverpool teenager Ben Doak signs first professional contract with Reds

Teenager Ben Doak has signed a professional contract with Liverpool just five days after making his first-team debut. The Scot, who turned 17 on Friday, came off the bench for an entertaining cameo in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over League One Derby last Wednesday. Doak, who was signed...
Yardbarker

Watch: Highlights as Celtic go nine points clear at top of Premiership

Earlier, Rangers dropped points in Paisley as a James Tavernier penalty salvaged a point against St Mirren. This meant that the Scottish Champions went into their 3pm kick-off knowing that a win would take them nine points clear of Giovanni Van Bronkhorst’s team. The afternoon didn’t go all to...
newschain

Six killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Six people were killed when two historic military planes collided and crashed during a Dallas air show on Saturday, officials said. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted: “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six fatalities from yesterday’s Wings Over Dallas air show incident.”
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be sacked by Manchester United – Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher believes Cristiano Ronaldo “wants to be sacked” following the Portugal star’s claim he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United. Ronaldo said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford during a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast this week on TalkTV.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy