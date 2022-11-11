Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...

17 HOURS AGO