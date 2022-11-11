Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
Related
Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up for Fall in Leggings and Buckled Clogs
Kristin Cavallari took a cozy approach to fall dressing this weekend. The “Hills” star posed on Instagram Stories with her dog on Saturday, wearing black leggings and matching top. Layered over the versatile athleisure was a zip-up fleece jacket, featuring geometric prints in hues of black, red, orange and yellow. Cavallari finished her ensemble with several gold rings and a black beanie. When it came to footwear, the Uncommon James founder opted to go for extreme comfort in a pair of suede clogs. Her tan style featured rounded uppers with buckled upper straps to adjust their width, as well as stitching details...
Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration
Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration. While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.
Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
Florence Pugh Rocked Her Signature Sheer Dress Trend In A Shimmery Black Gown At The Academy Gala
Florence Pugh rocked yet another breathtaking gown with sheer fabric at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new members event, held at The National Gallery in London! The Don’t Worry Darling star, 26, graced the red carpet in a glistening dress by Rodarte that featured black-tinted, sparkle-adorned, see-through fabric with elegant black bows and a timeless tiered design.
Kris Jenner Pops in Wonder Woman Costume With Paneled Dress, Cape & Red Boots for Halloween
Kris Jenner embodied Wonder Woman for Halloween this year. While at home, Jenner posed for photos in a paneled dress with sheer beige sleeves. The ensemble included a deep neckline with a red silk bodice, blue star-printed miniskirt and gold trim, mimicking the superhero’s own signature leotard. A red cape and metallic gold arm bands finished the “Kardashians” star’s attire, as well as round gold hoop earrings and a matching star-printed headband. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) “Boss by day Wonder Woman by night,” Jenner captioned her post. When it came to footwear, Jenner opted for...
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change
Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Regina Hall Wears Chocolate-Brown Jason Wu Dress With Hidden Heels at CFDA Awards 2022
Regina Hall made an elegant arrival tonight in New York at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The “Think Like a Man” star wore a chocolate-brown dress designed by Jason Wu, who accompanied her on the red carpet. The dress featured a long, flowing shawl-like upper layer that ruffled out to an elegant cape. Hall’s look was paired with minimalist jewelry, including a few rings and a long strand of earrings. The final touch of the outfit was a hard-framed, rectangular Tyler Ellis clutch. While Hall’s shoes weren’t visible with this particular look, Hall is known for her love of feminine footwear, including strappy sandals...
Jennifer Lawrence Masters Chic Mom Style in Mary Jane Flats with a Tie-Dyed Jumpsuit
Jennifer Lawrence took mom style to chic new heights in New York City this weekend. While strolling in Manhattan after a family outing with husband Cooke Maroney and their child on Sunday afternoon, the Oscar-winning actress wore a navy blue jumpsuit with short sleeves and a cinched waistline. The chic collared piece gained a playful edge from a splatter of rainbow tie-dye across its shoulders, adding a retro appeal to Lawrence’s ensemble. Her outfit was complete with a delicate silver necklace, as well as thin layered huggie earrings.
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening
Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai. The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The...
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022
Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
Jessica Simpson Gives ’70s Vibes in Boho-Chic Maxi Dress and Western Boots
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson is ready for the changing of the seasons. The Jessica Simpson Collection owner posted to her business profile’s Instagram page on Thursday. In the post, which was captioned, “Oh my gourd! Falling in love with these styles and y’all agree… shop best-sellers before these treats are all gone!” she posed lounging on an orange chair in a shot that gave major ’70s vibes. Simpson wore a long sleeve maxi dress with a slit up one leg. The dress...
Gigi Hadid Channeled ’90s Gwyneth Paltrow in Her Velvet Tux
The velvet suit belongs to one woman: Gwyneth Paltrow. In 1996 the actor attended the VMAs wearing a now iconic red suit designed by Tom Ford for Gucci, and she attended the house’s Love Parade fashion show in LA last year in a remake of the ensemble, made by Alessandro Michele to mark Gucci’s centenary.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Jessica Simpson Adds Groovy Twist to Boho-Chic Style with Glossy 5-Inch Heeled Boots
Jessica Simpson loves a platform shoe moment. The designer took to Instagram to share her chic style with her 6.1 million followers. Simpson uploaded an image to her account on the social platform, showcasing a new boot style from her fashion brand Jessica Simpson Collection as she sits on a wooden staircase with a curtained backdrop. She later took to her Instagram Story, reposting the same image with the caption “grab my favorite fall boots” and an accompanying shopping link. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) Her look featured a loose-fitting white tank top layered by...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0