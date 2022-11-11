ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Sundae Day: Where to get the ice cream treat in New York City

By Rebecca Solomon, AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s National Sundae Day, and there are few better places for area ice cream lovers to celebrate than Upper East Side dessert spot Serendipity3.

An ice cream sundae typically consists of one or two scoops of ice cream topped with chocolate syrup or sauce. The sundae is often topped with whipped cream, maraschino cherry, or sprinkles, but a variety of other toppings can also be found.

While the oldest known record of an ice cream sundae is an advertisement in the 1890s in Ithaca, New York, according to author Michael Turback, the originator of the dessert is still debated.

New Yorkers can head to Serendipity3 and learn everything they need to know about the beloved treat — and pick up one of their own.

