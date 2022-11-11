Read full article on original website
Doctors urge prevention as trifecta of flu, RSV, & COVID-19 fills ERs
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It might be tempting to blame the sudden change in weather for your sniffles and sneezes, but local doctors say they were fighting a trifecta of viruses before the cold front arrived: COVID-19, flu and RSV."I think it's important for people to realize that things are really bad out there right now," says Jeffrey Kahn, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Dallas' Children's Health. And the professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern is not talking about the weather. "Lines are long at emergency rooms... unfortunately, I think we are in for many more weeks of it."Dominick Ford just...
dallasexpress.com
New Local Campus to Ease Nursing Shortage
In response to a forecasted need for nurses in Texas, the Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is aiming to attract new students to the profession by erecting a new campus in Richardson in 2023. Texas Health and Human Services project that by 2024, the...
Houston Chronicle
Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits
DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
WFAA
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Deadly Medical Record Error Disrupts North Texas Woman's Benefits
Dixie Brothers lives in White Settlement, where she takes pride in her garden, and enjoys spending time with her pets. She is a grandmother, great grandmother and is full of life. So, why would the government ever think she was dead?. "It's one of the worst things that's ever happened...
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North Texas
Parts of North Texas has been placed under a freeze warning.RK/Unsplash. The cold front that bogged down on North Texas, forcing the cancellation of the Veteran's Day Parade in Dallas is sticking around for the weekend. Dallas News says that while it's sunny, it's still necessary to bundle up. Saturday is set to remain chilly in the mid-50s with a slight wind.
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
wbap.com
Residents Prepare Homes to Prevent Cold Weather Damage
(WBAP/KLIF) — A cold front is engulfing the DFW area this weekend and next, which has home owners looking at ways to keep their homes warm and safe. Home improvement experts are encouraging residents to prepare their homes for colder weather, Including Texas Home Improvement’s Jim Dutton says home owners aren’t likely to have bursting pipes, however they should be prepping with door sweeps, hose bib covers, caulking and water pipe insulation.
klif.com
Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
The Dallas Central Appraisal District Has Been Attacked by Ransomeware
By now most real estate professionals know that the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s, or DCAD’s, systems are down because of a ransomware attack. Ironically the attack hit on Tuesday, Election Day. Here is what they posted on their Facebook page:. “Early Tuesday morning, 11-8-2022, The Dallas Central Appraisal...
dallasexaminer.com
North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
fox4news.com
Frisco ISD to consider student bathroom, library book and rezoning policies
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco school board will discuss some controversial topics including student bathrooms, library books and rezoning at its meeting Monday night. It will be a busy night for the trustees as they discuss several proposed policies. They are considering requiring students to use bathrooms that align with...
High school senior helps homeless people get off the streets
A high school senior is helping homeless people find recovery, and get off the streets. Here’s this week’s KRLD Difference Maker. When Gina Tedesco worked by the High 5 in Dallas, she met a new friend.
Dallas Housing Market Will Surge in 2024, Says NAHB Economist Rob Dietz at Home Builders Summit
The country is already in the midst of a “mild recession,” but local job growth is outstanding and inflation has peaked, an economist told Dallas builders last week. National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Rob Dietz emphasized that next year is going to be difficult, but 2024 will be a year of housing rebound and stabilization of home prices.
Freeze Warning issued for Saturday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning for Denton County and other counties north and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. After a cool and rainy Friday, the first freeze of the season is expected in overnight in Denton County, and it may kill or damage crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the weather service. The lowest temperatures are expected farther west, while some parts of eastern Denton County may not quite reach the freezing point of 32 degrees. Around the time of sunrise, winds of 10-15 mph could bring wind chill values in the mid-to-low 20s.
North Texas food banks prepare for Thanksgiving, higher demand while also feeling effects of inflation
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Thursday marks exactly two weeks away from Thanksgiving. And food banks need your help. “As inflation bit, those numbers surged to a million meals a week, which is what we were distributing at the height of the pandemic,” TAFB’s Stephen Raeside. Raeside said...
fox4news.com
Former councilman for Keller among 6 killed in air show crash at Dallas Executive Airport
DALLAS - Hundreds of American flags now fill the field outside Keller Town Hall. The display was set to be taken down Sunday following Veterans Day, but now it will stay up to honor a man who served the city he lived in and the country he loved. Captain Terry...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman, Teen Found Shot in Burning Arlington Home Thursday
Arlington Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and teenager found shot Thursday afternoon in a burning home. Police said they were alerted to a suicidal person at a home on the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive at about 5:23 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said, a fire broke out inside the home.
fox4news.com
Victims of Dallas airshow crash honored
Six people were killed when two planes collided in the air during a Dallas airshow. Those who were killed were all pilots or crew members. They were all volunteers, including some retired pilots, veterans, and a former Keller City Council member.
