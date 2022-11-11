DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It might be tempting to blame the sudden change in weather for your sniffles and sneezes, but local doctors say they were fighting a trifecta of viruses before the cold front arrived: COVID-19, flu and RSV."I think it's important for people to realize that things are really bad out there right now," says Jeffrey Kahn, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Dallas' Children's Health. And the professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern is not talking about the weather. "Lines are long at emergency rooms... unfortunately, I think we are in for many more weeks of it."Dominick Ford just...

