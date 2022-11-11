ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus leads Ohio cities in home prices

By Jim Weiker, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Columbus-area home prices remain the highest in the state, as the housing market slows, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.

The association found that the median sales price of a central Ohio home was $312,100 during the third quarter (June - September) of this year, the highest among Ohio's eight largest metro areas. Despite a slowing housing market, Columbus-area home prices were up 9% over the third quarter of 2021.

Elsewhere in Ohio, prices in the third quarter of this year also rose from the same period a year ago:

  • Akron, $215,500, up 14.5%
  • Canton, $181,300, up 3.4%
  • Cincinnati, $268,400, up 5.9%
  • Cleveland, $227,000, up 7%
  • Dayton, $224,200, up 14.9%
  • Toledo, $174,200, up 4.8%
  • Youngstown, $148,000, up 5.9%

Nationally, the median sales price in metro areas rose 8.6% to $398,500 during the quarter. While that is historically a high rate of appreciation, it is down sharply from the 14.2% price gain seen in the second quarter.

Home sales and price increases have cooled the past few months as mortgage rates jumped to more than 7%, adding hundreds to a typical monthly home payment. The National Association of Realtors estimates that the mortgage payment on a typical U.S. home rose from $1,226 a year ago to $1,840 today.

“Much lower buying capacity has slowed home price growth and the trend will continue until mortgage rates stop rising,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a news release. “The median income needed to buy a typical home has risen to $88,300 – that’s almost $40,000 more than it was prior to the start of the pandemic, back in 2019.”

The report found that half of the nation's 10 most-expensive housing markets were in California, led by San Jose, where the median sales price was $1.69 million, up 2.3% from a year ago.

The least-expensive housing market in the nation was Decatur, Illinois, where a median-priced home sold for $122,700. Youngstown was the nation's third least-expensive market.

Prices rose in all but four of the 185 metro areas included in the report. Among cities seeing declines were San Francisco, where the median price dropped 3.7% from a year ago to $1.3 million.

Seven of the nation's 10 cities with the fastest-rising prices were in Florida, led by the Sarasota area, where prices leapt 23.8% from a year ago.

“The more expensive markets on the West Coast will likely experience some price declines following this rapid price appreciation,” Yun said in the news release. “The Midwest, with relatively affordable home prices, will likely continue to see price gains as incomes and rents both rise.”

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

