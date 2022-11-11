ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Building for 32 months: Exasperated animal advocates hold protest at Sacramento’s Front Street Shelter

By SN&R Staff
Sacramento News & Review
Sacramento News & Review
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postnewsgroup.com

Sacramento Civil Rights Group Accepts Boon from Billionaire

In October, the Greater Sacramento Urban League (GSUL) received its biggest donation in the civil rights organization’s 54-year history. Philanthropist, author and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, donated $2.4 million to the local chapter of the National Urban League (NUL) based in central California. GSUL President...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

3 stabbed near homeless encampment in Vallejo; 1 dead

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were stabbed Sunday morning near a homeless encampment, the Vallejo Police Department told KRON4. The incident happened in the area of 3rd and Lemon Streets around 7:24 a.m. Two of the victims are suffering life-threatening injuries, and the other died, police said. Police did not provide information about the […]
VALLEJO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Native To Give Talk Sunday On Family’s Church Legacy

Les Robinson grew up in Sacramento but knew nothing about his great-great-great grandfather Daniel Blue and his significant place in California history until three years ago. Blue helped establish St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal in downtown Sacramento. It is the oldest AME church west of the Mississippi River and the oldest Black church in California.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed drove through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Heavy police presence near McKinley Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are attempting to serve a warrant in the 3000 block of C Street, according to officials. The heavy police presence can be seen on C Street surrounding a home on the block. Police have blocked off C and 30th streets and Alhambra Boulevard.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Suspicious death in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 12-13

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a LEGO festival, ice skating, or a jazz concert series sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight southwest breeze and a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Charter school to build new campus in Natomas

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — A location has been established for the future Westlake Charter High School in Natomas, according to the charter school. In 2019, Westlake announced that they were beginning the planning process for an expansion of their K-8 offerings to include a high school as well. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
STOCKTON, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Local group expresses support for controversial Old Town apt. project

Following last month’s news that the city of Elk Grove is being sued regarding the proposed Oak Rose Apartments in Old Town Elk Grove, a local group expressed its support for that project. That nonprofit, Compassion Elk Grove, was formed in 2017 for the purpose of promoting compassion in...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.

 https://sacramento.newsreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy