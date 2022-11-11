ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple iPad Air Black Friday deals: where to find the best discounts

By Troy Fleming
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOKuW_0j7STmK700

Apple Black Friday deals are showing up slowly, and while the brand isn't known for it's generous discounts it does offer some great savings during the holiday shopping season. Apple's iPad Air in particular, which already comes in at a pretty fair price, gets even cheaper this time of year.

The budget-friendly version of Apple's line of premium tablets, the Apple iPad Air is often the go-to for those looking to grab a new tablet cheap. Starting at $449.99, the iPad Air delivers an exceptionally performing tablet packed with some of Apple's most popular features at a much fairer price point.

However, that $450 starting price point still isn't cheap. That's why Black Friday deals are a saving grace for those looking to grab an iPad Air this holiday season. Plenty of retailers tend to offer decent discounts on this tablet, and if you know where to look you could save up to $200 on one of these things.

So to help you find the best Black Friday Apple iPad Air deals this season, we've put together a list of where you'll want to look as well as a list of some of the best deals right now. Come back often though, as new deals are showing up in the coming weeks and you may be able to save even more!

Apple iPad Air Black Friday Deals: Where to Look

Apple iPad Air Black Friday Deals: Best Deals Today

