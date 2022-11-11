Man dead after shooting near Buckhead apartment building, suspect in custody, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting near an apartment building in a busy area of Buckhead.

Officers were called to Lakeside Drive NE near the AMLI Lenox apartment building just before 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say a man who had been shot was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police confirmed that they detained a suspect at the building, but have not commented on formal charges.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Witnesses told WSB they heard three to four gunshots moments before officers arrived.

Video obtained by WSB shows several police cars and a fire truck at the scene.

Police have not given any details on possible motives.

©2022 Cox Media Group