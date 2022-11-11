Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Related
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners hears from community on opioid settlement
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners heard from the community on how they should allocate millions of dollars from the national opioid settlement. The state requires local governments to spend the money they’re receiving on opioid remediation activities like evidence-based addiction treatment and...
Ella Scarborough honored by commissioners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional evening at the Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting on Tuesday. The commissioners voted to honor the late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet. The county says it's the highest honor the board can hand out. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
WCNC
Red Flags to keep an eye out for when visiting Aging Parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the upcoming holidays, many adult children will be visiting their aging parents for the first time in months. Seniors can be quite adept at hiding their problems until they are seen in person, so an adult child may be surprised or even worried when they visit after months of being away. On Monday's show we were joined by Teresa Parker, a Patient Advocate and Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, to discuss some signs that your loved one may need some assistance.
1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
Charlotte region housing market softening, but affordable homes are difficult to find
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's housing market appears to be cooling off, but affordable homes are becoming even more difficult to find, according to the new 2022 State of Housing in Charlotte Report released by UNC Charlotte’s Childress Klein Center for Real Estate (CKCRE) on Tuesday. The report takes...
WCNC
How to get your car fixed after a car accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. After a car accident, you may be wondering how to get your car fixed. Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says the first option is to file a claim with your car insurance company if the person who hit you is not taking responsibility for it. They will typically recommend a body shop for you to go to.
Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
Candy laced with THC, marijuana seized in large amounts from York County home
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County deputies seized 27 pounds of drugs, including 13 pounds of THC laced candy, from a home in Smyrna, South Carolina. The edibles were disguised with names like Starbuds, Cannaburst Sours and Skittlez, making them almost identical to real brands but with certain twists to the names.
'A Place To Call Home' | Autism Charlotte prepares to open new academy with help from the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The need to help serve parents and their children living on the autism spectrum is growing all across the country and Autism Charlotte hopes the opening of a new resource center will help meet that need and increase success for students in the area. Since the...
Charlotte-area hospitals to limit visitors due to widespread respiratory viruses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health systems across North Carolina, including Charlotte's largest health care providers, will soon limit visitors in hospitals due to the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses, including RSV and flu. The new policy, which restricts children 12 and under from visiting hospitalized patients, takes effect at 7...
WCNC
Deadlines approaching for Americans to claim Child Tax Credit they're owed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadlines are approaching for families to apply for the 2021 Child Tax Credit benefit and stimulus checks that are still unclaimed. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a tax benefit that helps families cover the costs of raising children. The Child Tax Credit has existed for over two decades and was significantly expanded in 2021. Qualifying families can get up to $3,600 per child under 6 years old and $3,000 per child ages 6-17.
American Airlines flight attendants picket over contract: 'Stop rolling over us'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), will hold picketing events Tuesday at 11 flight attendant bases across the country to bring attention to, what they say, is management's continued rejection of contract proposals. One of the pickets was at...
Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
Major retail theft ring busted in heavily armed takedown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A ring of thieves accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of merchandise from stores in the Charlotte area was recently busted in a heavily armed takedown, but the community could end up paying the price for their crimes. The thieves were shoplifting over-the-counter drugs from...
Juvenile injured in Salisbury shooting, police investigating
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday. According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 416 Messner Street on Sunday around 1:48 a.m. When police arrived, they found a juvenile with gunshot injuries. The child was...
The nonprofit Common Heart is asking for help to feed hundreds of families this Thanksgiving
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The nonprofit Common Heart is working to make a difference this Thanksgiving, bringing warm meals to families 1,500 families in Union County. They say as they work to feed hundreds of families, challenges like food shortages and lower donations are highly impacting their reach throughout the community.
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
WCNC
Newell Brands to open 1.5 million square feet warehouse and product distribution center in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Newell Brands has signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County. Newell will occupy 1.5 million square feet for warehouse and product distribution for several of the company’s businesses including brands like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Calphalon and Sunbeam. According to a news release, the company and NorthPoint Development are making a total investment of $135 million.
Comments / 0