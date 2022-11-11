ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ella Scarborough honored by commissioners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional evening at the Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting on Tuesday. The commissioners voted to honor the late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet. The county says it's the highest honor the board can hand out. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
GASTONIA, NC
Red Flags to keep an eye out for when visiting Aging Parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the upcoming holidays, many adult children will be visiting their aging parents for the first time in months. Seniors can be quite adept at hiding their problems until they are seen in person, so an adult child may be surprised or even worried when they visit after months of being away. On Monday's show we were joined by Teresa Parker, a Patient Advocate and Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, to discuss some signs that your loved one may need some assistance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
CHARLOTTE, NC
How to get your car fixed after a car accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. After a car accident, you may be wondering how to get your car fixed. Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says the first option is to file a claim with your car insurance company if the person who hit you is not taking responsibility for it. They will typically recommend a body shop for you to go to.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Deadlines approaching for Americans to claim Child Tax Credit they're owed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadlines are approaching for families to apply for the 2021 Child Tax Credit benefit and stimulus checks that are still unclaimed. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a tax benefit that helps families cover the costs of raising children. The Child Tax Credit has existed for over two decades and was significantly expanded in 2021. Qualifying families can get up to $3,600 per child under 6 years old and $3,000 per child ages 6-17.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Major retail theft ring busted in heavily armed takedown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A ring of thieves accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of merchandise from stores in the Charlotte area was recently busted in a heavily armed takedown, but the community could end up paying the price for their crimes. The thieves were shoplifting over-the-counter drugs from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Juvenile injured in Salisbury shooting, police investigating

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday. According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 416 Messner Street on Sunday around 1:48 a.m. When police arrived, they found a juvenile with gunshot injuries. The child was...
SALISBURY, NC
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Newell Brands to open 1.5 million square feet warehouse and product distribution center in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Newell Brands has signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County. Newell will occupy 1.5 million square feet for warehouse and product distribution for several of the company’s businesses including brands like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Calphalon and Sunbeam. According to a news release, the company and NorthPoint Development are making a total investment of $135 million.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

