Jackson, LA

Ascension Parish recognizes veterans at Donaldsonville, Gonzales events

Veterans Day programs were held Nov. 11 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales and Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville to honor service members both past and present. Veterans are recognized every year for their service in the United States armed forces. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated...
New members elected to Ascension Parish School Board

Following the Nov. 8 election, two new members will join the 11-member Ascension Parish School Board. Jake Lambert will take the seat held by longtime member Pat Russo, and Karen Hays Braud will take the spot of Troy Gautreau, who was also a longtime member of the board. Braud won...
Take a trip back in time at the 2022 Louisiana Renaissance Fest!

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Something magical is happening in the English village of Albright — welcoming travelers for an extraordinary journey to the year 1565 with medieval food, fun, and entertainment on the Louisiana bayou. “We’ve actually done surveys trying to analyze exactly what it is that people...
Ochsner BR Welcomes New Medical Staff Members

Several new members across various specialties have recently joined Ochsner. They include:. Susan McNamara, M.D., is board-certified in internal medicine and a primary care physician who recently transferred to Ochsner 65 Plus – Bocage. She has been on staff at Ochsner since 2000. McNamara earned a medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine and completed an internship and residency at Ochsner Medical Center.
Celebrate Happy Hour in Baton Rouge

Monday - Friday, 3pm - 6pm – $5 cocktails, wine, and beer. Monday - Friday, 3pm - 6pm $4 Bon Temps Hour – petite classic vodka freeze, draft beer, house wines by the glass, well cocktails and select appetizers. Monday - Friday, 4pm - 7pm – Various $5...
People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
Two brothers pedal across the country, start non-profit

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Brothers Frank and Bob Hurley are cycling across the country to raise awareness and support charities. From grade school, the Hurley brothers, Bob and Frank, had a passion for riding bikes. The brothers decided two years ago, they wanted to combine their love of riding bikes and helping people.
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's Bluff

Mississippi River traffic at Scott's Bluff sits at a standstill due to record-low water levels. The Mississippi River at Scott's Bluff in Baton Rouge.M Henderson. The Mississippi River is a water super-highway. Focused on petroleum and petroleum products, grain, rubber, paper, coffee, wood, coal, edible oils, chemicals, iron, and steel, shipping at the lower end of the river is significant to national and international trade.
USS KIDD veterans day celebration brings people from all around

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge’s cherished USS KIDD Veterans Museum gave free admission to veterans and their families in celebration of Veterans Day. Including US Army Veteran Douglas Mayer who is in town from New York. “It’s nice to see the veterans get recognized,” Mayer said....
