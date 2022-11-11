Read full article on original website
Related
Max Verstappen disobeys Red Bull team orders with Sergio Perez fuming at Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim sixth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points...
racer.com
Radical unveils track-only 'Project 25' racer
Reinforcing its position as one of the world leaders in race car engineering, manufacturing and single-make racing series organisers, UK-based Radical Motorsport has teased images of its new flagship, closed-cockpit track car under the codename of ‘Project 25’, which will enter production in Q4 2023. ‘Project 25’ has...
racer.com
Photos: HSR Classic Daytona
Another Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 Hour and Daytona Historics weekend is in the books but we are still reliving those moments from last weekend. VM contributor Robin Thompson sent over a collection of sights from the 4-day extravaganza at Daytona International Speedway. Next up for HSR is the HSR...
racer.com
Larsson victorious in Nitro RX Phoenix doubleheader final
Robin Larsson extended his Nitro Rallycross points lead with victory in the second part of the double header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix. Larsson, who finished off the podium for the first time this season in the first final of the weekend, was bettered by pole sitter Oliver Eriksson early on, but the final was quickly halted after a frightening accident for Andreas Bakkerud, which forced him out of the race — luckily uninjured.
racer.com
Neuville heads Hyundai WRC Rally Japan 1-2 as Toyota attack cracks
Persistence paid dividends for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville in the FIA World Rally Championship finale as he grabbed the Rally Japan victory from a faltering Elfyn Evans on Toyota’s home asphalt. Belgian Neuville headed Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Evans by just four seconds heading into Sunday’s five-stage final leg, having...
racer.com
Power's already moved on from IndyCar title win
Will Power was loaded with emotions when he secured his second NTT IndyCar Series championship at Laguna Seca back in September. Afterwards, he and his Team Penske crew celebrated, got dressed in their finest clothes, went to the IndyCar banquet in Indianapolis, and were feted with praise. Two months later, the person who was central to the achievement isn’t basking in the outcome. In fact, any notion of a championship hangover is well in the past for Power.
racer.com
Ferrari denies report that Vasseur will replace Binotto
Ferrari has denied a report in the Italian press that team principal Mattia Binotto will be replaced by Frederic Vasseur. Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Binotto will leave the team, with Alfa Romeo team principal Vasseur – who is on the Sauber board – replacing him at Maranello. Vasseur has links to Ferrari through Charles Leclerc’s manager Nicholas Todt, as Vasseur set-up the ART Grand Prix team with the son of the former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt.
racer.com
"I’m still far away from what I’m capable of" - Schumacher
Mick Schumacher says he still has a long way to go to fulfill his potential in Formula 1, as his Haas career looks set to come to an end. The 23-year-old is in his second season in F1 with the American team and scored his first points with eighth place at Silverstone before following that with an impressive sixth in Austria at the next round.
racer.com
OPINION: What was the point, Max?
It’s a track that more often than not seems to deliver action-packed races, but what makes it particularly unique is the tendency for them to involve some sort of controversy between teammates. Off the top of my head there was the 2006 race back to the pits between the...
racer.com
Ganassi signs Kiel, promotes O'Gara
Chip Ganassi Racing has made two key managerial moves that will impact its NTT IndyCar Series program and its dual factory efforts on behalf of Cadillac in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship. The changes start with the assignment of Mike O’Gara, CGR’s Director of...
racer.com
Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive, Bahrain International Circuit, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa has held the position of CEO at Bahrain International...
racer.com
William Ferguson: UK reflections
The Team USA Scholarship program has been an incredible experience. I’m so thankful to have been able to race in England and drive around some legendary tracks, including Brands Hatch and Silverstone. European tracks seem to be just much smoother, faster and all around more enjoyable to drive! Off the track, It was interesting to see how popular motorsports is compared to the United States. The Festival and the Walter Hayes Trophy both had substantial crowds and grandstands packed with spectators. Even our first race at Castle Combe had more spectators than you would see at most lower division race series in America.
racer.com
Tandy, Makowiecki complete Porsche Penske driver line-up
Porsche Penske Motorsport has confirmed the final two members of its dual IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP and FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar driver lineups. Veteran Porsche factory driver Nick Tandy, who moved to the Corvette Racing team for the last two seasons, is headed back to the German brand...
racer.com
DeLeon, Sowery, Liddy crowned Radical World Finals champions
With practice, qualifying, and heat races taking place on Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday greeted Radical World Finals Presented by Hankook teams and competitors a totally different experience than they had been part of in the days prior. Other than being slightly cooler in temperature, it was almost perfect conditions during qualifying and the heat races, but Sunday saw high winds and a lot of dust that proved to be difficult for some.
racer.com
Water leak almost cost Russell maiden win
A water leak almost ended George Russell’s race in the in the closing stages of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, according to team principal Toto Wolff. Russell controlled the race at Interlagos comfortably and then had the pace to keep teammate Lewis Hamilton at bay following a safety car restart with just over 10 laps remaining. It provided Russell with his first win in Formula 1 – having come extremely close in 2020 when he replaced the unwell Hamilton in Bahrain – but Wolff says there was nearly more late heartbreak.
racer.com
Ocon clashes were overblown - Alonso
Fernando Alonso says the collisions with Esteban Ocon in the Sprint in Brazil were a one-off after they raced cleanly into the points in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday. Contact between the two drivers in Saturday’s Sprint left them with both damage and at the back of the field for the grand prix, but they delivered impressive drives as Alonso climbed through from 17th on the grid to fifth, with Ocon eighth.
racer.com
Hamilton feels his success makes him a target for Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton says his past success makes him a target for other drivers after colliding with Max Verstappen once again at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Verstappen and Hamilton had a number of incidents in their fight for the drivers’ championship last season, but this year had been largely quiet on that front as Mercedes struggled and Verstappen eased to a second title. But in a Brazil race where Mercedes was far more competitive, the pair made contact at Turn 2 early on, earning Verstappen a time penalty.
racer.com
Ricciardo receives grid penalty for Magnussen collision in Brazil
Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a three-place grid penalty for triggering the collision with Kevin Magnussen that took both drivers out of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Australian tagged the rear of Magnussen’s car at Turn 8 on the opening lap of the race, pitching Magnussen into a spin that left him in the middle of the track. Magnussen let his car roll backwards to try and escape the oncoming field but Ricciardo attempted to go behind the Haas and the two made further contact, forcing them both out of the race.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Rimac Nevera is the World's Fastest Production EV at 256 MPH
For one reason or another, there is still a not-insignificant contingent of people who are staunchly against the electric vehicle revolution. There are many arguments that call EVs into question such as how environmentally friendly they really are, range anxiety, etc. However, the one thing that can't be argued about EVs is that they're fast; really fast. EV motors provide massive amounts of torque almost instantly. As along as the batteries are up to the task, those motors can push a vehicle to incredible speeds.
insideevs.com
2024 Lucid Gravity SUV Promises More Range Than Any Other EV
Lucid Group today announced new details and released fresh teasers of its Gravity SUV, which will join the Air in the company's lineup of luxury EVs from 2024. As announced in its Q3 earnings report last week, Lucid plans to open reservations for the Gravity SUV in early 2023, with deliveries expected to start sometime in 2024.
Comments / 0