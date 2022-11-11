Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Democrat Katie Hobbs continues to lead over GOP’s Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs maintained a lead over Republican Kari Lake Sunday evening in the race for Arizona governor. Hobbs led 50.5%-49.5% in numbers released around 6:20 p.m. by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. There were 1,211,595 votes for Hobbs and 1,185,584 votes for Lake —...
KTAR.com
Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman holds slim lead over GOP challenger Tom Horne
PHOENIX — Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman holds a slim lead over Republican challenger Tom Horne on Sunday night. Hoffman leads by 592 votes, down 9,003 votes after Maricopa County’s 98,618 ballots released on Sunday night, 50.0% to 50.0%, according to results posted around 6 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
KTAR.com
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh gains ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Republican Abe Hamadeh gained ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general Sunday evening with Maricopa County’s vote update. Mayes had about 50.2% of the vote, with Hamadeh at 49.8% as of 6 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
MSNBC
Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”
NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022.
KTAR.com
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. Two others went to Republicans who were unopposed, Debbie Lesko (District No. 8) and Paul Gosar (District No. 9). The Associated Press called three...
KTAR.com
Republican Kimberly Yee projected to defeat Democrat Martin Quezada in state treasurer race
PHOENIX — Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee is projected to defeat Democratic challenger Martin Quezada in Arizona’s state treasurer race, according to the Associated Press. Yee led with 55.3% of the vote to Quezada’s 44.7%, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office (updated around 6 p.m. Saturday)....
KTAR.com
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 11-13
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs maintained her lead over Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, Republican Abe Hamadeh gained ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general Sunday evening and a few election day races were called. Here are some of the...
AZFamily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
‘He’s a Fed!’: Infighting Derails Pro-Kari Lake Protest in Arizona
Around two dozen people gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections office in Phoenix, Arizona, midday Saturday in support of Kari Lake's bid for governor. The protesters carried signs reading: “Lake won,” “Hobbs is a cheat,” and “count the vote,” according to a tweet from an ABC15 reporter. The protesters also reportedly marched around the voting facility, a riff off of the biblical tale from the book of Joshua, where God instructed Joshua to circle the city of Jericho seven times. Elsewhere, Vice News reporter Tess Owen noted that participants were accusing a far-right Boogaloo Boi member of being a federal agent. “He’s a fed,” one march participant could be seen yelling at the Boogaloo Boi in footage from the scene. Lake, a former TV anchor turned MAGA Republican who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is locked in a tight race with incumbent Katie Hobbs. As of Saturday afternoon, Hobbs had a narrow lead of less than one percent against Lake, with 83 percent of votes reported, according to the Associated Press. The race has not yet been called.Lol everyone’s accusing eachother of being feds pic.twitter.com/NGyGmtGFJZ— Tess Owen (@misstessowen) November 12, 2022 Read it at Twitter
KTAR.com
Democrat Adrian Fontes projected to become Arizona’s next secretary of state
PHOENIX — Arizonans have selected Democrat Adrian Fontes as their next secretary of state. Fontes was projected to defeat Republican nominee Mark Finchem, according to The Associated Press on Friday. The Democrat had 52.8% of the votes — a 118,125 vote lead — with the latest county ballot drops...
KTAR.com
Democrat Mark Kelly projected to retain seat as US senator from Arizona
PHOENIX — Arizona voters have decided to keep Mark Kelly around as U.S. senator. The Democrat and former astronaut is projected to defeat Republican challenger Blake Masters in Tuesday’s election. The Associated Press and other outlets called the race Friday night. Kelly had 51.8% and led by 123,916...
Arizona’s big races still uncalled as slow count continues
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county could soon begin reporting the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, providing clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted on...
kjzz.org
Ballot counting in Arizona continues as many races are still too close to call
After running through a vote-counting machine, an election worker gathers ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 10, 2022. As of Thursday night, there were more than half a million ballots left to count across Arizona, including roughly 320,000 in Maricopa County. And while the suspense of close races may be agonizing, the wait for votes to be counted is nothing out of the ordinary.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races
After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates for statewide office increased their leads over their Republican opponents. But results were far from final with more than 570,000 ballots in Arizona left to be counted, including some 330,000 uncounted ballots in Maricopa County. Republicans are […] The post Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state tuition for students that graduated from and attended an Arizona high school for at least two years. After Friday’s ballot update, 51 percent of Arizonans voted for Proposition 308 compared to 49 percent against it, with the difference being slightly over 50,000 votes.
MSNBC
Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals
Steve Kornacki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the new vote totals released from Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state, showing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly widening his lead over Trump-backed Blake Masters, how the update impacted the race for governor, and what to expect in the coming days as more votes come in.Nov. 11, 2022.
KTAR.com
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
kawc.org
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
Comments / 3