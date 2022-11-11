ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Brian McKnight And His Wife Share News On Their Bun In The Oven: ‘Our Rainbow Baby’

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdD1l_0j7SSKcq00
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Brian McKnight has baby number four on the way with his wife, Leilani McKnight.

The couple announced the news on social media on Nov. 10 through a series of posts showing off Leilani’s baby bump.

“We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT is coming soon!!!!!!!” Brian, 53, penned on Instagram.

The singer added, “To my beautiful wife, you are my everything, my hero, my reason for living. I’m so in love with you baby ♥️♥️♥️.”

Both dressed in white, the couple shared a kiss on the beach and Brian stood closely by Leilani’s side.

The musician had a gentle hand placed over his wife’s baby bump in each of the snaps.

One of the hashtags the McKnights placed at the bottom of their posts was #OurRainbowBaby.

In addition to their bun in the oven, Brian and Leilani share three children.

The R&B singer, who has six kids in total, shared with his social media followers in May that he and Leilani’s youngest son Kekoa Mateo had passed away.

“For the very first time in my life, I got to experience what it’s like to want to and plan to have a child made from love,” Brian penned. “And even though he was separated from us too soon, I wouldn’t trade that gift you gave me for anything in the whole world. Our son will always be a part of us and live on in our hearts forever. I’ve never been prouder in my life than I am right now being the father to our three incredible children. It is your wonderful light that shines on us making us all better every day ❤️ thank you for giving me this priceless gift you are my hero I’m so forever very much in love with you baby.”

Congrats to Brian and Leilani on their rainbow baby. We wish their growing family love, happiness, and good health.

Comments / 1

Related
People

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Have Adorable Dance Party to Beyoncé and Whitney Houston

Khloé Kardashian captured the cousin's epic dance party, where the girls enjoyed both classic and current hits Khloé Kardashian captioned an adorable moment between cousins. On Tuesday evening, the Good American co-founder posted a cute video on her Instagram Story of an epic dance party taking place at her home. The video begins with the song "Suéltate" from Sing 2 playing as daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian — daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — crouch on the ground, playfully posing with finger guns...
People

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch

Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
Black Enterprise

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter

The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Distractify

Rapper Young M.A. Is Dealing With Pregnancy Rumors for a Second Time

One thing social media is good for is spreading pregnancy rumors about celebrities. Over the years, JT of the City Girls, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have been subjected to the nonsense online. And while it seems that folks refuse to learn their lesson about speaking on another woman’s womb, another celebrity has been added to the growing list — rapper Young M.A.
The List

Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
KANSAS STATE
E! News

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Baby Bump Accidentally Revealed In New Video?!

For months now, Teen Mom fans have been speculating that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. Kail hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but she also hasn’t explicitly denied the reports. And some folks are convinced that her silence speaks volumes. Obviously, if Kail is actually...
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
Complex

Shaq Fires Back at Kanye West: ‘Take My Advice Get Your Family Business in Order’

Shaquille O’Neal has responded to the artist formerly known as Kanye West after he publicly called out his apparent dealings with businessman Jamie Salter. In his latest string of tweets upon his return to the now Elon Musk-owned Twitter, Ye directed his ire at multiple businessmen he has issues with and defended Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitism. He shared a screenshot of an article that showed Shaq had criticized Irving for his offensive comments, and accused the basketball legend of “bullying” the Brooklyn Nets point guard.
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy