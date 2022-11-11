Brian McKnight And His Wife Share News On Their Bun In The Oven: ‘Our Rainbow Baby’

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Brian McKnight has baby number four on the way with his wife, Leilani McKnight.

The couple announced the news on social media on Nov. 10 through a series of posts showing off Leilani’s baby bump.

“We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT is coming soon!!!!!!!” Brian, 53, penned on Instagram.

The singer added, “To my beautiful wife, you are my everything, my hero, my reason for living. I’m so in love with you baby ♥️♥️♥️.”

Both dressed in white, the couple shared a kiss on the beach and Brian stood closely by Leilani’s side.

The musician had a gentle hand placed over his wife’s baby bump in each of the snaps.

One of the hashtags the McKnights placed at the bottom of their posts was #OurRainbowBaby.

In addition to their bun in the oven, Brian and Leilani share three children.

The R&B singer, who has six kids in total, shared with his social media followers in May that he and Leilani’s youngest son Kekoa Mateo had passed away.

“For the very first time in my life, I got to experience what it’s like to want to and plan to have a child made from love,” Brian penned. “And even though he was separated from us too soon, I wouldn’t trade that gift you gave me for anything in the whole world. Our son will always be a part of us and live on in our hearts forever. I’ve never been prouder in my life than I am right now being the father to our three incredible children. It is your wonderful light that shines on us making us all better every day ❤️ thank you for giving me this priceless gift you are my hero I’m so forever very much in love with you baby.”

Congrats to Brian and Leilani on their rainbow baby. We wish their growing family love, happiness, and good health.