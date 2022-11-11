ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Ironton Tribune

Annual turkey dinner giveaway approaches

Harvest for the Hungry will hold the annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The process will be a drive-through model, which is the same as last year. To qualify, the client must reside in Lawrence County. The distribution will be conducted at the First Church of the...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

New services at Kanawha County Public Library

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://www.kcpls.org/. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha shelter takes in more than a dozen abandoned puppies Thursday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a dozen puppies are looking for homes after being dumped in Kanawha County, officials said. Nineteen puppies arrived at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association on Thursday and will soon be available for adoption, the organization said in a Facebook post. The puppies will...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local child wins scholarship competition

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary. SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 9, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Classmates grieving after Chapmanville student killed in crash

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Chapmanville Regional High School are grieving after the loss of a classmate. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night outside the school, after the student died that morning in a crash on his way to school. Chapmanville student Tracy Church says her friend Walker...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire contained in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): A fire on Skyview Drive near the Wayne County line is contained after causing major damage to a garage. According to the Green Valley Fire Chief, multiple units responded to the fire, which caused some smoke and water damage to a home and spread into a small brush […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
beckersspine.com

Saint Francis to become West Virginia's 1st full-service orthopedic hospital

W.Va.-based Thomas Health System will be a full member of the West Virginia University Health System, and the agreement will establish the state's first full-service orthopedic hospital. Charleston-based Saint Francis Hospital will have comprehensive inpatient and outpatient orthopedic care, along with physical therapy and occupational therapy, according to a Nov....
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Crossroads Mall 2022 holiday hours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Who is ready for Christmas shopping? It is that time of year again and Crossroads Mall is ready for business. The following is the calendar for the extended Christmas hours for the season. Hours may change. Erik Smith, the Crossroads Mall General Manager, expressed his feelings for the holiday turnout this […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

