The Salvation Army of Huntington, West Virginia, kicks off Angel Tree program
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Charities in the Kanawha Valley are making sure all kids have something special under the tree this holiday season. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program does just that with one of its mottos, “Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning.” On Saturday, the organization held its Angel Tree […]
WOWK
Good Day at 4: ‘The Nth Power’ set to perform at Mountain Stage
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A band comprised of some very talented musicians, are heading to the Mountain State to perform as part of Mountain Stage. ‘The Nth Power,’ is an epic blend of funk, jazz & soul featuring Nikki Glaspie, Nick Cassarino & Nate Edgar. We had...
The LOOTPRESS Week 11 Pet of the Week is Kip Cornett!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 11 Pet of the Week is Kip!. Kip is a spunky, 3 year old silver lab who loves to stay active!. An outstanding swimmer and retriever, Kip enjoys running for miles through the scenic trails of Flat Top Lake. He’s one of...
Ironton Tribune
Annual turkey dinner giveaway approaches
Harvest for the Hungry will hold the annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The process will be a drive-through model, which is the same as last year. To qualify, the client must reside in Lawrence County. The distribution will be conducted at the First Church of the...
Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington surrenders liquor license, will close
UPDATE (10:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): According to a post on the bar’s Facebook page, Premier Pub & Grill will close. The Facebook post said, in part, “It is with heavy hearts to announce that we will be closing the business. This was not an easy decision, but one we ultimately had to make […]
WSAZ
New services at Kanawha County Public Library
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://www.kcpls.org/. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Free tire drop-off for residents in Williamson, West Virginia
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Williamson residents can drop off old tires for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The dropoff location is the City of Williamson’s water plant parking lot. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield says 1,000 tired have been dropped off so far since June. That is over 200 tired per month […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha shelter takes in more than a dozen abandoned puppies Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a dozen puppies are looking for homes after being dumped in Kanawha County, officials said. Nineteen puppies arrived at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association on Thursday and will soon be available for adoption, the organization said in a Facebook post. The puppies will...
Local child wins scholarship competition
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary. SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 9, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at […]
Wayne Newton gifted West Virginia hero Woody Williams’ challenge coins
LAS VEGAS, NV (WOWK) – It has been five months since the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II passed away, but Woody Williams still has work to do, by way of his friends. Wednesday night, another item was crossed off the to-do list. Woody’s friends Kim and Debbie Wolfe, from Cabell […]
wchsnetwork.com
Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
WSAZ
Classmates grieving after Chapmanville student killed in crash
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Chapmanville Regional High School are grieving after the loss of a classmate. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night outside the school, after the student died that morning in a crash on his way to school. Chapmanville student Tracy Church says her friend Walker...
Mason County, West Virginia, breaks ground on new veterans memorial
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It was a very special day in Mason County on Thursday as officials broke ground on a memorial to honor the county’s veterans. Those who have been working hard to raise money to build the monument were able to celebrate its ground breaking, today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Wahama […]
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
Fire contained in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): A fire on Skyview Drive near the Wayne County line is contained after causing major damage to a garage. According to the Green Valley Fire Chief, multiple units responded to the fire, which caused some smoke and water damage to a home and spread into a small brush […]
beckersspine.com
Saint Francis to become West Virginia's 1st full-service orthopedic hospital
W.Va.-based Thomas Health System will be a full member of the West Virginia University Health System, and the agreement will establish the state's first full-service orthopedic hospital. Charleston-based Saint Francis Hospital will have comprehensive inpatient and outpatient orthopedic care, along with physical therapy and occupational therapy, according to a Nov....
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
Crossroads Mall 2022 holiday hours
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Who is ready for Christmas shopping? It is that time of year again and Crossroads Mall is ready for business. The following is the calendar for the extended Christmas hours for the season. Hours may change. Erik Smith, the Crossroads Mall General Manager, expressed his feelings for the holiday turnout this […]
