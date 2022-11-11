Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Twitter's hectic overhaul puts world's regulators on alert
Twitter's frenetic overhaul under new owner Elon Musk is attracting attention from senior politicians and regulators worldwide, who are telling the world's richest man they're ready to hold his new acquisition to data protection, content moderation and employment law. In the days since the SpaceX and Tesla Chief Executive Officer...
MySanAntonio
‘SNL’: Watch Dave Chappelle on Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, and Why America Isn’t Really Over Trump
Dave Chappelle’s third opening monologue on Saturday Night Live opened with a disclaimer denouncing antisemitism. “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”. Chappelle began his 15-minute stand-up on Kanye West’s disastrous few weeks, during which anti-semitic comments caused him to lose, among other things, more than a billion dollars in a single day.
MySanAntonio
Sam Bankman-Fried charmed Washington. Then his crypto empire imploded.
WASHINGTON - Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old wunderkind of cryptocurrency, spent tens of millions of dollars over the past year trying to reshape how Washington and the world think about finance. The crypto exchange he founded, FTX, had become an industry-dominating business in just three years, valued at $32 billion as...
Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says
SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times. Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the...
MySanAntonio
Richard Eustis, Screenwriter and Creator of ‘Head of the Class,’ Dies at 86
Richard Eustis, an Emmy-award winning screenwriter and co-creator of 1986 ABC sitcom “Head of the Class,” died Oct. 30 at the age of 86 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Eustis served as one-half of the writing team Eustis and Elias, along with writer and director Michael Elias, who together created the high school sitcom, which ran for five seasons from 1986 to 1991. The show followed a group of gifted high school students in the Individualized Honors Program at a fictional Manhattan high school called Millard Fillmore, along with their history teacher Charlie Moore, who was portrayed by Howard Hesseman. The actor left the show before its fifth season and was replaced by Billy Connolly, who played a teacher named Billy MacGregor. Connolly’s efforts netted him a spin-off show in 1992 for the network called “Billy,” which Eustis and Elias co-created and which ran for 13 episodes.
MySanAntonio
Jeff Bezos Plans to Give Most of His Fortune to Charity
(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc. and the fourth-richest person in the world, said he plans to give away the bulk of his fortune during his lifetime. Bezos will devote the money to fighting climate change and supporting those who seek to unify people amid wide social and political divisions, the billionaire told CNN, the first time he has committed to such a pledge.
