Richard Eustis, an Emmy-award winning screenwriter and co-creator of 1986 ABC sitcom “Head of the Class,” died Oct. 30 at the age of 86 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Eustis served as one-half of the writing team Eustis and Elias, along with writer and director Michael Elias, who together created the high school sitcom, which ran for five seasons from 1986 to 1991. The show followed a group of gifted high school students in the Individualized Honors Program at a fictional Manhattan high school called Millard Fillmore, along with their history teacher Charlie Moore, who was portrayed by Howard Hesseman. The actor left the show before its fifth season and was replaced by Billy Connolly, who played a teacher named Billy MacGregor. Connolly’s efforts netted him a spin-off show in 1992 for the network called “Billy,” which Eustis and Elias co-created and which ran for 13 episodes.

