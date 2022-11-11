ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tower students celebrate Veterans Day

By Wichita Falls Times Record News
 2 days ago
The more than 400 Tower Elementary School students participated in a celebration for Veterans Day on Thursday.

At the Burkburnett ISD school, more than 56 percent of the students are military dependents.

Tower students performed several patriotic song.

Members of the military from the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, Navy and Coast Guard spoke during the celebration.

The event included a flyover from the 80th Flying Training Wing and a demonstration from the 362 Training Squadron Drill Team.

