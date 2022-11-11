Read full article on original website
Cowboys BREAKING: New RB Moves to Roster; Tony Pollard 'The Man' Over Injured Ezekiel Elliott at Packers?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard continues to prove why he's deserving of being a No. 1 option in the NFL. Coach Mike McCarthy has taken notice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Bleacher Report
JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled out for Chiefs vs. Jaguars After Suffering Concussion
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a concussion, according to the team. Smith-Schuster appeared in just five regular-season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2021 season, catching 15 passes for 129 yards, before...
Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is ready for the team to have Deshaun Watson on the field. He notes their is business to handle prior to that.
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen's Brutal Turnovers Draw Scrutiny as Bills Lose Instant Classic to Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for his steadiness in critical situations, but his blunder late in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings wound up costing his team a victory. After the Bills defense came up with a huge goal-line stop with under a minute left in the fourth...
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson Breaks NFL Twitter After Unbelievable 'Catch of the Year' vs. Bills
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills went to overtime Sunday at Highmark Stadium after being tied 30-30 through four quarters, and Kevin O'Connell's team should be praising star wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a miraculous performance to help keep its winning hopes alive. Jefferson caught eight passes for 156 yards...
Bleacher Report
NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls for Replacement, Ban of Slit-Film Turf Fields
In an open letter published Saturday, NFL Players Association president JC Tretter called for the NFL to take several steps to increase safety measures for players, including the banning of slit film turf. Tretter wrote that of the three types of turf used at NFL stadiums—slit film, monofilament and dual...
Texans at Giants: Which Houston WRs Play - And Who Produces?
HOUSTON — Houston Texans wide receivers Nico Collins and Brandon Cooks are questionable ahead of the franchise's Week 10 game at the 6-2 New York Giants. Due to Collins' groin injury and Cooks' bitterness toward the organization after the trade deadline flop, the Texans took the field without their top-tier wide receivers during their 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3.
Bleacher Report
Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates
Fantasy managers had to be a little frustrated with the list of players who found the end zone in Sunday's action of Week 10 of the NFL season. The fantasy receiver who found the end zone the most Sunday? The Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson, with three touchdowns. Two touchdowns on the day? Tennessee Titans wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine counts himself among that group.
Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones
In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
Bleacher Report
Fringe NFL Playoff Teams With the Most on the Line in Week 11
The NFL playoff picture is starting to materialize as we enter the final months of the 2022 season. While there are some clear front-runners who have little to worry about down the stretch, there are plenty of teams hovering around .500 that cannot afford to suffer many losses and still make the postseason field.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Cooper Kupp Doubtful to Return vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kupp's right leg got rolled up on after he jumped to try to make a catch near the sideline in the second...
Bleacher Report
Cooper Kupp, More NFL Players Advocate for Grass Fields over Turf amid Safety Debate
As more information comes out about the rate of injuries in the NFL, a number of players are speaking out in favor of the real surface instead of the artificial stuff. Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp tweeted Saturday, calling this an "age-old issue" and one that is worth a discussion between players and teams.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds
The running back situations in Kansas City and Tampa Bay have been difficult to figure out throughout the 2022 NFL season. They became more complicated on Sunday, when Rachaad White was named the starting running back for the Buccaneers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not receive the ball for the Chiefs.
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Out vs. Titans After Being Carted off with Ankle Injury
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted back to the locker room in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans and will not return. Jeudy was ruled out after he injured his ankle in the first quarter. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Jeudy suffered an injury to the back of the ankle and is not being evaluated for an Achilles injury.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 10 SNF
The NFL playoff picture remains difficult to decipher with the early kickoffs from Week 10 in the books. The season has crossed the halfway mark and nearly every division is fully up for grabs. The NFC North is the lone exception, as the Minnesota Vikings maintained their 4.5-game lead Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Cowboys' Odell Beckham Jr. Interest Reminds Me of Deion Sanders Pursuit
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is happy the team's players are pushing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to join the organization. Jones told a story Friday on 105.3 The Fan about the Cowboys' free-agent pursuit of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders in 1995:. Several Dallas players have talked...
TMJ4 News
Packers fans have mixed reaction to Mike McCarthy's Lambeau return
After 13 seasons and over 200 games as head coach of the Packers, Mike McCarthy made his return to Lambeau today wearing the star of the Dallas Cowboys and fans had a mixed reaction to it.
Bleacher Report
Browns Destroyed by Fans After Brutal Performance in Loss To Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns struggled in all aspects during Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa torched the Browns defense, which also struggled to stop the run with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert having big days. Fans were quick to criticize head coach Kevin Stefanski for...
Bleacher Report
Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys
Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
