Palm Springs, CA

Gallagher, comedian known for recognizable watermelon smashing act, dead at 76

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Gallagher, the popular comedian known for his watermelon smashing act in the 1980s has died at 76 years old.

American comedian Gallagher (born Leo Gallagher Jr) performs at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, July 10, 1981. Paul Natkin / Getty Images

He reportedly died of organ failure while under hospice care in Palm Springs, according to his longtime manager Craig Marquardo.

"After a short health battle, Gallagher, born Leo Gallagher, succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California. He had previously suffered numerous heart attacks, something he and David Letterman talked about on an appearance a few years back," a statement from Marquardo says.

Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. in 1946, the North Carolina native rose to fame in the 1980s, securing several primetime comedy specials on HBO, Showtime and Comedy Central.

Gallagher's specials also aired on MTV and he spent decades doing road tours of the United States. In 2011, he had a heart attack mid-show in Minnesota, and in 2012, he collapsed before a Texas performance and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Gallagher's trademark prop comedy routine traditionally involved the smashing of watermelons, when he would use a large mallet and destroy various items, normally ending with a watermelon.

"Gallagher was known for his edgy style, brilliant wordplay, and inventive props. In his later years he did a long-running Geico commercial, appeared in his first movie (The Book Of Daniel), and launched a farewell tour. While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story," the statement concluded.

The comedian was also a father of two: He had a son Barnaby and daughter Aimee, who appeared in his specials at a young age.

