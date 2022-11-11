‘Silent assassin’ has Homedale chasing elusive Class 3A title yet again

Omar Rios isn’t the first person that comes to mind for the Homedale High School football team.

He might not be the second, third, fourth or even fifth one either.

Regardless, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior lineman has been instrumental. Rios has the Trojans on the verge of that all elusive state championship once again.

Homedale (9-1) hosts Snake River Valley Conference rival and reigning state champion Weiser (10-1) in the Class 3A state semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Trojans haven’t lost to a league opponent in five years - with 25 wins in a row.

"I just kind of think of him as a silent assassin," Homedale coach Matt Holtry said. "You never hear about him. You don’t really notice him a whole lot until all of a sudden he’s making a big play. He’s not loud. He’s not boastful."

Rios - a defensive end and left tackle - was determined, though.

Determined to follow in his older brother’s footsteps while also learning from his mistakes.

Rios only got into football because of Christian, who last played for the Trojans in 2015.

"He was a really big influence because before that, I didn’t really know what football was to be honest," Rios said.

However, Christian never got to finish his high school career. He ended up leaving Homedale, but told Rios to stay in sports and get good grades.

Rios took that advice to heart.

He’s a three-year starter, a three-time all-league player and is on pace to graduate with a 3.76 grade-point average with aspirations of going to the University of Idaho for accounting.

“Omar has done a great job of just making the right decisions and doing the right things,” Holtry said. “It’s just awesome to see him reap the rewards of that.”

Rios turned himself into one of the best defensive players in the conference. He led the team in solo tackles (20), tied for first in sacks (four), second in total tackles (41) and tackles for loss (10).

"He put in a ton of work over the summer," Holtry said. "When he got off of work, he always texted me to open up the weight room so he could get in."

Rios put on about 10-15 pounds of muscle to anchor arguably the classification’s best defense.

Homedale has posted four shutouts, hasn't allowed more than 14 points to a Class 3A opponent and is giving up the fewest points per game at 8.3.

"We’re taking a lot of pride in that," Rios said about what the defense has done. "Our defense has kind of been our strong suit.

"I think it’s just chemistry. Since a young age, a lot of the players have been playing together since flag football. It’s just a tight-knit group."

Rios has made his presence known on offense, too.

He’s blocked for four players who have at least 225 rushing yards on a team that has amassed nearly 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground this season. Rios himself is included in that stat line. He ran for a 3-yard touchdown in a 49-0 win over McCall-Donnelly on senior night three weeks ago.

"It was a surreal moment, honestly," Rios said. "You know you’re always blocking and seeing the running back going in, so it was cool to be on the other side."

The Trojans are hoping to be on the other side themselves. They’ve been to five semifinals and three state championship games over the past five years, but not a single banner to show for it.

However, Homedale isn’t giving any of that recent heartache much thought.

"Yeah. they were pissed, upset and disappointed when they lost last year, but for them it’s like, ‘That’s not us,'" Holtry said. "They fully expect to go out there and win every game that they compete in. It’s not the loss that motivates them. It’s their own chase of being the best that motivates them. They’re competitors."

Especially Rios.

But he doesn’t need any of the credit.

"That’s a testament to the kind of kid he is," Holtry said. "He gets as excited about something good happening for his teammates as he does for himself. We need more of those kinds of people in this world - period."