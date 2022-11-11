ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading Police searching for homicide suspect who may be with Lebanon family, officials say

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago

The Reading Police Department is searching for a potential homicide suspect, with officials saying that he may be with family members in Lebanon.

Police said they are attempting to locate Jabar Hill, aka Jabar Marquis, for homicide and related charges. Hill and 24-year-old Marc Lockman, allegedly shot a victim on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 5:22 a.m. on the 400 block of South 16th St. of Reading.

"Lockman was apprehended, however Hill remains at large," officials said in a release Friday. "Two firearms used during the incident were not recovered and Hill should be considered armed and dangerous."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuHEN_0j7SRm6r00

Officials describe Hill as a 6-foot male with black hair and brown eyes. His charges include first- and third-degree homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Hill may be with family members in Lebanon, but also has ties to Chester City in Reading and Philadelphia, according to police. Officials did not give any indication of who those family members could be.

Armed Robbery: Lebanon city police searching for suspect in robbery at Gulf gas station

Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay: Officials identify service member killed in an accident at Fort Indiantown Gap

Any persons with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Silcox, RPD, at (610) 655-6432 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website.

Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates .

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth .

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Reading Police searching for homicide suspect who may be with Lebanon family, officials say

