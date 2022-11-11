ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Honeybadgerdontcare
2d ago

Trump was a great president. If he wants to win again, he would do well to stop bashing and bullying, and take the higher road. 🦡🐾

Becky Charlotte
2d ago

Because he’s a spoiled self centered 3 year old who can’t stand anyone taking attention away from him. 🍊🤡🍊🤡🍊🤡

Deisy
2d ago

Trump the frump believes DeSantis is a real threat to him getting re-elected.

