Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen unleashed a scathing rebuke of the Republican Party Wednesday after the midterms failed to deliver the "red wave" the party was hoping for. "Americans are begging for a reasonable alternative to what's happening in this country, and we're not giving it to them," Thiessen said on "America's Newsroom." "And if we don't give it to them, then shame on us."

4 DAYS AGO