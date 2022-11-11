ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
well its the company's fault and needs to be fined big time for not wanting to pay out big money to have it cleaned properly and by professional cleaning company and putting the young kids at risk for their safety. they need shut down

The Independent

Nebraska food plant had dozens of child labourers cleaning equipment, leaving two with caustic burns

A federal judge in Nebraska has ordered an industrial cleaning company to stop hiring underage labourers after children as young as 13 suffered caustic burns while working at a meat packing plant.Judge John Gerrard issued a temporary restraining order against the Packers Sanitation Service (PSSI) after a Department of Labor investigation found the firm had employed 31 children to clean dangerous heavy machinery on the “kill floor” during overnight shifts at meat processing plants.Investigators found several children, including one aged just 13, had suffered chemical burns while cleaning meat and bone cutting saws at JBS plants in Grand Island,...
CBS Minnesota

Labor department uncovers kids working at Minnesota meat-packing plants

MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal investigators say they have uncovered underage kids working dangerous jobs at Minnesota meat-packing plants.The Labor Department went to court to stop what it calls "oppressive child labor" violations.Investigators say they found more than 30 teenagers working overnight shifts. Their jobs included cleaning dangerous equipment.One 13-year-old suffered chemical burns.The kids all worked for a sanitation company in Minnesota and Nebraska.There are strict laws about what jobs and which hours children can work. 
