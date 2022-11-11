ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Why Logitech Stock Jumped This Week

By John Ballard
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Week to date, shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were up 22% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence . A broader market rally on better-than-expected inflation data and a strong month of video game sales from leading publishers sent the stock higher.

Logitech is still down 24% year to date, but the stock has been beaten down to a low valuation, which could make Logitech an attractive value right now.

So what

Activision Blizzard reported that over 35 million players had played Overwatch 2 following its release last month. Activision also reported record sales within the first 10 days of launching Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 . Electronic Arts reported similar results following the release of FIFA 23 .

Healthy video game sales could signal a turnaround for Logitech. The company is a top manufacturer of gaming mouses and keyboards, so the market is probably expecting high demand for the latest games to lift Logitech's sales next quarter.

It also helps the stock that its price-to-earnings ratio had fallen to less than 15 times trailing earnings per share, which was well below Logitech's historical trading range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZI6y_0j7SRYhZ00

LOGI PE Ratio data by YCharts

Now what

Logitech reported a 12% year-over-year decline in sales last quarter, which isn't indicative of its potential. The company was growing sales before the pandemic. The problem is Logitech is suffering from the hangover of high demand for computer accessories during 2020. As a result, it might take a while for demand trends to return to normal.

What's most encouraging about Activision's news is that many of the players engaged with Overwatch 2 are new to the game. Indeed, that might spell better-than-expected sales for Logitech's products during the holiday season. The only wild card would be the economy, as analysts are expecting weak retail sales.

Logitech's previous guidance called for full-year sales to fall between 8% and 4% on a constant-currency basis. Investors should expect better results beyond 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Logitech International
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Logitech International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard and Logitech International. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Market data shows that growth stocks often outperform value stocks over long periods. Duolingo is already a high-growth phenomenon, though this race car is only running on its starter engine so far. The Trade Desk can grow even while other digital advertising experts are reporting a deep lull in ad...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.

Microsoft has been dominating market shares in multiple lucrative industries. Meanwhile, Nvidia has taken promising strides to diversify its business and boost earnings over the long term. Alphabet is home to influential brands and a promising venture into cloud computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
256K+
Followers
114K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy